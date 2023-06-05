Help! My Luggage Is Lost. What Should I Do?

Start at the Airport

If you arrive in your homeport city and you don't see your luggage, first scan the baggage area. It's possible your luggage got pulled off before you made it through customs; it could even have arrived on a different flight. If you see a gaggle of bags (a baggle?), go see if yours is among them.

No luck? Your next stop should be the airline's baggage customer service desk. (If you had a connecting flight with a different airline, the last airline you flew is the one to deal with.) Here, they may be able to track your bag, using your baggage receipts, to find where it has gone astray. Or pull it out of a back room where it's been waiting for you.

If airline reps confirm your bag is not at the airport, you'll have to fill out a form describing your bag and where it can be delivered to you when it eventually gets to the right destination. Be sure to have your hotel address and/or port call agenda handy to facilitate the delivery.

Get a receipt and a case number, as well as a phone number to call to find out your bag's status. Best case, you've got a pre-cruise stay at a hotel and your luggage shows up that evening.

If the bag can't get to you before your ship embarks, it's possible that the airline can get it to a port where the ship calls. That will depend on when the bag is found and where your ship is going -- although some unlucky travelers' bags haven't caught up to them until their return airport or after they've returned home.