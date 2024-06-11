Hebridean Princess celebrated its 60th birthday in March 2024, with the Princess Royal, Queen Anne, enjoying lunch onboard.
But Princess Anne is not the only royal to step onboard the ship. Famously her mother – the late Queen Elizabeth II – chartered Hebridean Princess for her 80th birthday and liked it so much she chartered it again four years later.
But what makes Hebridean Princess fit for a Queen? We got onboard the ship in Oban for an 11-night wildlife-themed itinerary, which visited some of the most beautiful – and remote – parts of Scotland – Rum, Skye, Handa, Fair Isle, Orkney and Shetland – to find out.
Part of the appeal for HM, and indeed many of the current passengers who sail on Hebridean Princess, is the ship doesn’t look or feel like a cruise ship.
And although HMY Britannia was significantly bigger than Hebridean Princess (250 capacity vs 48), in many ways she looks and feels the same – i.e. more like a Scottish castle or a country house hotel, than a ship.
That extends to the fixtures and fittings onboard, which includes dark wood paneling in the public rooms, many of which resemble rooms you might find in a stately home: The Library, with its large leather sofa and The Lounge, with a real brick fireplace (but not, we hasten to add, with a real fire!).
And the Conservatory, with its pretty decor and rattan chairs.
Same story in the cabins, where you’ll find plump armchairs upholstered in tartan, tartan curtains, tartan bedspreads, large wardrobes and fixed wooden desks. And the bathrooms have full-sized tubs and gold-colored fixtures and fittings.
As a monarch, you certainly wouldn’t expect anything less than the best when it comes to service and on this front, Hebridean Princess delivers.
Although not “white glove” service or butlers (as on some other cruise ships) attending to your every need, service on Hebridean Princess is attentive and intuitive.
And what we mean by that is it doesn’t take long (perhaps a day or two) for the wine waiter to know your favorite wine, the barman to know your favorite cocktail, or that you like fresh mint tea to finish your meal or what coffee you like at breakfast.
The young crew were knowledgeable, discreet and polite – everything a monarch might expect in her “staff”.
We have no idea if HM was demanding (we suspect not), but if she had been she’d find there’s nothing the crew won’t organize for you if you ask. What’s that? You prefer a Pinot Noir from Chile vs Australia? No problem sir, I’ll just see what we have in the cellar. Oysters from Stornoway every day before dinner? Yes madam, of course, no problem. Haggis for breakfast? Coming right up. Steak for the corgis? Of course ma’am (we made that last one up, but the others are true).
And – as what happened to us on the last night when we wished to dine with another couple – the crew set up a table in The Library, assigned a steward to us and served us a full dinner. And this was not, I emphasize, because we asked for private dining, but rather because Hebridean Princess operates a set dining policy with all tables assigned for two, except for two large ones for solos. So it would not be the done thing to add two places to a two-top – it would look out of place in the restaurant and could raise a few eyebrows – better to set up a private dining room.
Luncheon (not lunch) is served at 12.30 p.m.. All tables are assigned and fixed. Afternoon Tea is served at 3.30. Dinner is served at 7.30 and jacket and tie is required for gentlemen, except for Gala Night, when it’s tuxedos and gowns, or the full Scottish dress, for those hailing from these parts.
This is very much not a ship where you can drift into lunch at 2.30 or dinner much past 7.45 wearing what you like and expect to be fed. This is a ship where there are fixed times for dining, a rigid dress code (enforced) and a way of doing things that we expect has not changed for many years.
Which is probably why HM loved the ship, as she made it very clear in her later years particularly, how the pace of modern life seemed so very fast. Hebridean Princess harks back to a time (if we were to guess we’d say around the mid- to late-1950s), when things were done in a very particular way, when time was filled with reading and knitting and napping and cell phones were nowhere to be seen. Although it’s worth noting there is Wi-Fi onboard, but let’s just say, it’s intermittent.
And this is probably one of the reasons why so many guests are of a certain demographic (70+) and are returners – 64% according to Hebridean Island Cruises.
The late Queen loved Balmoral, her huge Scottish estate, and it was in fact where she died. She loved Scotland, and relished her time there, wandering the grounds of the castle, occasionally bumping into people and loving the quiet and solitude, in stark contrast to Buckingham Palace.
Hebridean Princess’ itineraries are exclusively in Scotland, visiting some of the remotest parts of this country, where in some cases traffic, and in most cases cell-phone coverage, are non-existent.
The ship offers in-depth itineraries from Oban to Inverness via such remote beauty spots as Rum (home to Kinloch Castle), the breathtakingly beautiful Isle of Skye, the Orkney and Shetland islands, calling in at bird sanctuaries, nature reserves and islands such as Fair Isle, which boasts a population of 70, along the way.
We enjoyed all the pursuits a Queen might, including walking, taking a private tender to a private isle, spotting magnificent Red Deer, enjoying tea and coffee (and a wee dram, should you choose) after our excursions and visiting castles.
Unlike almost any cruise ship we know of, all food is sourced daily and locally on Hebridean Princess. And thanks to the bounty of Scotland, you can expect some of the best produce in the world, particularly when it comes to shellfish and game.
Sample menu items: Hebridean fish & chips; pan roast monkfish, red mullet, pan roasted cod, lobster, smoked salmon, Colonsay oysters, duck breast, scallops, smoked salmon and haddock fish pie, filet of local beef stroganoff – not to mention the vast array of local cheeses which seemed to miraculously appear every evening.
And, as mentioned above, should you not care for a specific dish, then the team will accommodate.
Full disclosure: we did not stay in the room the late Queen stayed in. We do know that regardless of cabin grade, all have the same accessories and every passenger experiences the same class of service.
Little touches that we think HM would have love, include the “wee dram” of whisky placed in your cabin; fresh milk in small glass pots in the fridge; the aforementioned chunky wooden furniture and tartan upholstery, paintings of Scottish the place your cabin is named after and not to mention the thrice-daily service and the fact you can request linens be washed daily.
Bathrooms really are something special, all gold fixtures and fittings and deep tubs with Molton Brown accessories (we have no idea if these are quite posh enough for HM, but they are high quality).
Interestingly, though, HM did not stay in the one suite onboard. Queen Elizabeth II chose the Isle of Berneray room, which has cream and blue decor and a small private balcony looking out from the side of the ship (the suite does not have a balcony).
Truth is, there’s no real doubt this ship is fit for a queen because the Queen has given it her Royal Seal of Approval (the Royal Charter), which is only given to those goods and services she deemed worthy of a charter. It stands in pride of place as you enter the ship. And just to confirm she sailed onboard there is a huge signed photo of her and the Duke of Edinburgh behind reception.
So to answer the question above – Is Hebridean Princess fit for a Queen? The answer is a resounding yes.