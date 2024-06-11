Everything on Hebridean Princess Harks Back to Another Time

Card Room on Hebridean Princess (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Luncheon (not lunch) is served at 12.30 p.m.. All tables are assigned and fixed. Afternoon Tea is served at 3.30. Dinner is served at 7.30 and jacket and tie is required for gentlemen, except for Gala Night, when it’s tuxedos and gowns, or the full Scottish dress, for those hailing from these parts.

This is very much not a ship where you can drift into lunch at 2.30 or dinner much past 7.45 wearing what you like and expect to be fed. This is a ship where there are fixed times for dining, a rigid dress code (enforced) and a way of doing things that we expect has not changed for many years.

Cabin Board on Hebridean Princess (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Which is probably why HM loved the ship, as she made it very clear in her later years particularly, how the pace of modern life seemed so very fast. Hebridean Princess harks back to a time (if we were to guess we’d say around the mid- to late-1950s), when things were done in a very particular way, when time was filled with reading and knitting and napping and cell phones were nowhere to be seen. Although it’s worth noting there is Wi-Fi onboard, but let’s just say, it’s intermittent.

And this is probably one of the reasons why so many guests are of a certain demographic (70+) and are returners – 64% according to Hebridean Island Cruises.