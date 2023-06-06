Harmony of the Seas' Youth Place Video

No surprise here: The world's largest cruise ship also has one of the most expansive and comprehensive kids clubs at sea. Drop your kids at Harmony of the Seas' Youth Place, and they'll fall in love with the cool, colorful spaces, group games and activities, and new friends. Youth Place, one of seven neighborhoods on Harmony of the Seas, is open to children from 6 months to 17 years old, and kids and teens are grouped by age so activities are appropriately structured (or unstructured).

Youth Zone Activities

Creativity takes over at Adventure Science and the Imagination Studio, both designed to be hands-on interactive spaces where children can learn as they play. At Adventure Science, kids will join in group-led experiments, while at Imagination Studio, it's all about getting crafty with paper, paint, markers and the like. Both are included in the cost of your cruise fare on Harmony of the Seas.

Best Feature for Older Kids

No doubt about it, the Escape the Rubicon game is a great time for teens 14 and older -- and it's open to adults, too, even though it's located in the Youth Place neighborhood. The room is decorated like the inside of a spaceship, and passengers have one hour to figure out why the spaceship has malfunctioned and get it operating once again. The game is a puzzle, and passengers look for clues and work together. It's offered several times each cruise, though no teen-only challenges are offered; check the daily cruise calendar to see when it's available.

DreamWorks Partnership

Royal Caribbean has a partnership with DreamWorks, and you'll find characters such as Shrek and Puss in Boots showing up for photo ops all over the ship. But in the Youth Zone, kids can watch their favorite DreamWorks movies in a small theater, and parents can join them if they'd like -- popcorn included!

Best Neighborhood for...

Kids of all ages will love Harmony of the Seas' Youth Place.

