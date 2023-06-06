Harmony of the Seas' Central Park Video

Spend some time at Harmony of the Seas' Central Park, and you'll probably forget -- at least briefly -- that you're on a cruise ship. That's because the green space really does make you feel like you're strolling through a park. One of seven neighborhoods on the world's biggest cruise ship, Central Park on Harmony of the Seas is filled with real plants, lots of restaurants and high-end retailers.

Living Walls

Two giant living walls (multistory walls covered in plants) flank Central Park -- one on either side of the walkway. If you counted, you'd find more than 12,000 real plants in this neighborhood.

Restaurants Galore

Several of Harmony of the Seas' for-fee specialty restaurants are located in Central Park. Choose from Jamie's Italian, with rustic recipes created by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver; Chops Grille, Royal Caribbean's steakhouse essential; and 150 Central Park, a multicourse meal with a menu by Chef Michael Schwartz. Don't want to pay to eat? Visit the Park Cafe for soup, sandwiches and salads.

Wine Bar

Vintages, the ship's wine bar, is located in Central Park. Meet there for a pre-dinner drink, or do a tasting with a wine flight. Pared-down versions of appetizers from Jamie's Italian are available for order (for a fee), so you can nosh as you sip. Bonus: Check out the cool wine-cork artwork.

Best Neighborhood for...

Seekers of peace and quiet will find Harmony of the Seas' Central Park to be a friendly space. The outdoor space is rarely busy, and the quiet can be a calming respite from more chaotic areas onboard.

Shop Harmony of the Seas Cruises