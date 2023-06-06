Charting A Completely New Path

Career path: Tomasz Zadrozny holds a B.S. and an M.S. degree in animal science from Warsaw Agricultural University. He has worked as a biologist and base commander of the Henryk Arctowski Polish Antarctic Station and on passenger expedition vessels since 1999. Since 2011, he has served as a lecturer, field biologist/marine mammal specialist and expedition leader for Hurtigruten.

Most unexpected experience: In 2003, I discovered a new channel in the Melchior Islands in Antarctica, which was not on the charts. We were doing Zodiac cruising with the guests in an area with a lot of small islands. Later I did some soundings in the channel, which were reported to navigational chart authorities and a new island there got a name: Bremen [after the name of our ship]. It was so unexpected.

Most memorable experience: I remember early one morning toward the end of the season with the light quite low. We were in a Zodiac with a photography crew. We spotted some whale blows on the horizon. We have rules that we can't approach whales too closely, but whales don't know those regulations. A humpback female with her baby approached our boat so closely we could touch the whale in beautiful transparent water. No words can describe it.

Most insightful experience: Every cruise you learn something, especially when you have guests onboard from all different cultures. After our lectures, we sometimes have hours-long conversations with guests to follow up. One winter, I used a number on air density in my lecture and a passenger informed me that it was wrong. He was Chinese and spoke not a word of English. He worked as a geologist and managed to communicate it to me non-verbally -- using his hands and body language and paper and pencil. I updated my lecture as a result and I was very thankful to this guest.

Most challenging experience: On expedition cruises, everything revolves around the weather. Once, we had a storm, so passengers weren't able to go ashore for two days. It's really hard to explain to people why we're not doing what we originally planned -- especially for someone who has spent their entire life in a city and has expectations for the cruise.

Intriguing questions from guests: Due to biosecurity, which defines the need to protect the animals and environment from disease or harmful biological agents in Antarctica, passengers are obligated to use rubber boats, which are disinfected, when going ashore. We try to keep the landing dry but it's not always possible. You have to be able to step in the water from time to time. One guest asked, "What happens when the water is deeper than my boots?" There's no answer to this question. [Another time] a passenger asked, "Is that island really completely surrounded by water?"

What I love most about the job: I love unlimited space, being outdoors and meeting other cultures. I love the spark in people's eyes when you explain something and you know they understood, that they got it. In my opinion, Antarctica is not just another continent but another planet. It's so different; very remote. It's a place where nature really rules. Animals have no fear of humans because we don't harm them. They're not even used to the sounds we make. From the wildlife point of view, Antarctica is the easiest place to go. You go ashore and the animals are waiting for you. It's just a breathtaking experience, even if you don't like the cold.