The best way to experience many of Europe's most fabled cities is through a European river cruise. Along the continent's waterways, you'll find famed hubs such as Paris, Amsterdam, Budapest and Vienna and there's no easier or more comfortable way to explore them than by ship.

River cruising has many differences from ocean voyages. In addition to being typically more expensive than ocean cruises, river ships are much smaller, typically carry no more than 250 people and offer more culturally focused shore excursions.

Whether you want to enjoy sips in the various wine regions or explore medieval castles, you're bound to find a European river cruise that suits your interests. While the most popular cruises in the region sail the Rhine, Danube, Douro, Seine, there are also smaller rivers in Europe that offer travelers unique experiences, such as seeing breathtaking lavender fields along the Rhone in France or a walking tour through Traben-Trarbach, a wine-centric city in central Moselle.

Read on to discover more about these alluring waterways and find the best European river cruise for you.