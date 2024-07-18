Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
The best way to experience many of Europe's most fabled cities is through a European river cruise. Along the continent's waterways, you'll find famed hubs such as Paris, Amsterdam, Budapest and Vienna and there's no easier or more comfortable way to explore them than by ship.
River cruising has many differences from ocean voyages. In addition to being typically more expensive than ocean cruises, river ships are much smaller, typically carry no more than 250 people and offer more culturally focused shore excursions.
Whether you want to enjoy sips in the various wine regions or explore medieval castles, you're bound to find a European river cruise that suits your interests. While the most popular cruises in the region sail the Rhine, Danube, Douro, Seine, there are also smaller rivers in Europe that offer travelers unique experiences, such as seeing breathtaking lavender fields along the Rhone in France or a walking tour through Traben-Trarbach, a wine-centric city in central Moselle.
Read on to discover more about these alluring waterways and find the best European river cruise for you.
The Rhine, along with the Danube, is the most classic river voyage and a popular choice for those who are new to river cruising. Along the way, you'll see craggy castles along the Middle Rhine (as the section between Koblenz and Rudesheim is called), riverside wine-growing villages with half-timbered houses and some of Europe's loveliest cities, including Strasbourg, Heidelberg and Amsterdam.
There's no shortage of sights to see or things to do on a Rhine river cruise. The Cologne Cathedral is astounding in its dimensions, the beauty of the stained glass windows and the fact that the supposed bones of the Three Kings are housed there. Strasbourg's cobbled center, with another vast cathedral, is a superb example of medieval architecture (and the shopping is pretty impressive, too).
The Rhine Gorge won't disappoint as its banks are lined with castles, vineyards and wine-growing villages. Then there's Amsterdam, well deserving of a two-night pre- or post-cruise stay to venture on the canals, browse museums and of course, visit the Anne Frank House.
The star attraction of a cruise on the Seine is Paris itself. The river flows right through the city center and your voyage will both start and end there. Beyond the delights of the French capital, however, cruising on the Seine is an easy way to string together a series of top attractions, from Claude Monet's garden at Giverny to the WWII landing beaches, interspersed with the bucolic scenery of Normandy.
The Normandy landing beaches are essential for most; you can choose between a visit to the American sector or the British and Canadian sectors and cemeteries. Both tours include Arromanches, where you can still see the remains of the floating harbor. Monet's house and garden at Giverny is a must because of the scenes immortalized in the impressionist's paintings and the beauty of the gardens themselves.
The Danube River stretches 1,780 miles from its source in Germany to its delta on the Black Sea, resulting in certain areas of the river being sectioned, one of which being the Upper Danube. Upper Danube cruise itineraries stretch from Hungary to Germany and include popular cities, such as Vienna, Austria; Budapest, Hungary; and Bratislava, Slovakia.
Sailing from Vilshofen or Nuremberg, you'll cruise through the lush Austrian region of Wachau Valley, famed for its riesling and Grüner Veltliner wines. It's also known for two iconic sights: Durnstein, for its blue pepperpot church tower and ruined hilltop castle, and the ornate Melk Abbey, perched on a rocky outcrop overlooking the river.
The lesser-known eastern stretch of the Danube extends from Budapest to the marshy delta on the Black Sea and is referred to as the Lower Danube.
On a lower Danube River cruise, some of the highlights you don't want to miss are Castle Hill and the Fisherman's Bastion in Budapest and the unsung Hungarian city of Pecs, a hub for art and creativity. Plus, the Danube's role in history as a division between northern and southern Europe can be seen through the many fortresses found along it that still exist today.
The impenetrable 18th-century Petrovaradin citadel at Novi Sad sits over 10 miles of mysterious catacombs, for example, while in Bulgaria, the Roman-built Belogradchik Fortress snakes around a dramatic outcrop of sandstone rocks.
Sailing along on a Netherlands and Belgium river cruise during the spring is the perfect way to see one of the world's most famous flower cultivation areas in glorious bloom. Though this dazzling floral display is the main reason most people visit, you'll also have the chance to explore medieval Bruges, Antwerp and Amsterdam, where cruises start and finish.
Amsterdam is an entire city break in itself for the canals, art museums and the Anne Frank House, so adding on two nights is certainly worthwhile in addition to the day you'll spend here.
Bruges, Ghent and Antwerp are all lovely in their own way, too. Bruges for its beauty and romance, Ghent for its medieval buildings and Antwerp for its elegant main square, quirky shops and diamond trade. Gouda, of course, is a must for cheese tasting, Keukenhof gardens, the classic view of windmills around Kinderdijk and Delft, which is known for its ceramic Delft Blue pottery.
Portugal's Douro River winds its way east from the historic city of Porto through a narrow valley lined with vineyards that snake around the contours of steep hills. As you get deeper into the countryside, toward the Spanish border, the vineyards give way to wild scrub, ancient olive groves and craggy gorges. The time along the river is sandwiched between Porto Salamanca in Spain.
On a Douro River cruise, there's tons of history to take in and a tour is the best way to learn more about each area. The fortified mountaintop village of Castelo Rodrigo is a fascinating insight into life as it would have been there centuries ago. Salamanca is a must, where you'll see the vast cathedral, elegant Plaza Mayor square which is lined with cafes and buzzing with life in summer and the covered market.
On this voyage, which occurs on the Dordogne, Garonne and the Gironde estuary, the magnets are the rolling vineyards surrounding dozing Bordeaux, one of France's most elegant cities.
Bordeaux is a serene, beautiful city spread out along the banks of the Garonne, with graceful old buildings, the famous Miroir d'eau (the world's largest reflecting pool), and the futuristic La Cite du Vin. With wine being the central feature of this cruise, you'll also visit some of the world's most legendary vineyards around the villages of Saint-Emilion and Pauillac.
In spring, you'll see great swathes of wildflowers and purple wisteria draped over every house, while the vines are green and ripe by summer and September brings the grape harvest.
The Main is somewhat eclipsed by the more popular Rhine and Danube but forms a link between the two on cruises that sail all the way from Nuremberg or Basel to Amsterdam.
Some of Germany's most spectacular medieval cities lie along its marshy banks, including Miltenberg and Bamberg. The perfectly preserved old town of Bamberg is entirely a UNESCO World Heritage Site full of shops, taverns and museums, while Wurzburg is famous for its grand Residenz palace and gardens Medieval Wertheim and Miltenberg are both easy to wander around on foot, making for a convenient day trip.
The Rhone flows through some of the loveliest areas of southern France. In a week, a voyage packs in visits to Lyon, an elegant city famed for its culinary culture, Avignon, the setting of the iconic Popes' Palace and Arles, the scenery around which inspired Vincent van Gogh.
A steam train ride through the hilly Ardèche is a lot of fun as the train snakes around steep hillsides, while Avignon's magnificent Palais des Papes will likely blow you away with its sheer scale and opulence. If seeing the beauty of Provence's lavender fields is on your bucket list, the best time to visit is between June and early August when they're in full bloom.
The Moselle River is one of Europe's most beautiful rivers and also one of its biggest surprises. It's not all that well known and itineraries are typically part of other routes like the Rhine. Your ship will pass a patchwork of vineyards clinging to sheer-sided hills interspersed with dense forest and exquisite little towns along the banks overlooked by towering castles.
Keep in mind that you won't cruise the Moselle on its own as it's usually part of a voyage that tacks on the Rhine.
Every port along the Moselle is essentially a highlight, as each one is set against such a beautiful backdrop. For instance, Koblenz was founded by the Romans at the confluence of the Moselle and the Rhine and has a charming old town worth exploring. In Cochem, there's a variety of vineyards and wineries, plus the Disney-esque Reichsburg Castle.