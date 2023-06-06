Groove for St. Jude on Carnival Cruise Line

Long held as a family-friendly cruise line, Carnival also focuses its altruistic endeavors on families. Onboard its ships, this manifests itself through a partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital that sees passengers buying up T-shirts and taking to the deck for a massive Groove for St. Jude dance party.

What It Is

Groove for St. Jude welcomes passengers to kick up their heels and dance to some great tunes on the Lido Deck, all while raising money for the charity. Held once during each cruise, the dance party requires participants to make a $10 donation (or more) to St. Jude, and then "shake their groove thing" to music spun by the ship's DJs. In return, passengers receive a commemorative T-shirt and wristband. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to St. Jude.

Since Groove for St. Jude started in 2010 Carnival has raised more than $16 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Other components of the St. Jude partnership might include a Build-A-Bear Workshop, where passengers can create their own St. Jude keepsake bear and at the Cherry on Top shop onboard Carni val Vista, passengers can purchase Brownie Buoy ice cream, a flavor chosen by St. Jude children, with proceeds of each sale benefiting the hospital.

Price

To participate in Groove for St. Jude, cruisers must donate at least $10.

Ships

Groove for St. Jude is available on all Carnival cruise ships.

