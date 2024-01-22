The Grand Turk cruise port, which is located on the southern tip of the island, is a destination unto itself. There’s no main building with services and a waiting room with seating. Instead, the Grand Turk Cruise Center -- as it's officially known -- is a huge indoor-outdoor complex with shops, restaurants, a massive freeform pool and a beach lined with loungers.
Read on for our breakdown of Grand Turk’s cruise port including address information, cruise line terminals, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Grand Turk cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Grand Turk.
Grand Turk Cruise Center TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Grand Turk’s cruise port serves the following cruise lines: Carnival Cruises, Costa Cruises, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Holland America, Marella Cruises, Princess Cruises, Silversea and Virgin Voyages.
With so much to do on-site, some passengers choose to spend their entire time on the island right at Grand Turk’s cruise port. Aside from a massive pool, there’s a pretty beach with free and paid loungers. Snorkeling equipment and cabanas with waiter service can be rented for a fee.
The duty-free shop is also a main attraction here, as are the FlowRider wave pool and the beached whale statue that is located a little bit farther down the beach. The small NASA exhibition located on the southern end of the Grand Turk Cruise Center offers a good overview of the island’s role in the 1962 Mercury Space Mission.
The island is small and easily explored in just a few hours both independently and with a cruise line-operated shore excursion. Taxis and car rentals are available right at the cruise center. Be sure to book your car rental well in advance.
All of the island’s main attractions can be found within a 15-minute drive of the Grand Turk cruise port, including the Grand Turk Lighthouse along with snorkeling and scuba diving sites such as Pillory Beach and Governor’s Beach.
Cockburn Town, the capital of Turks & Caicos, is also just a 10-minute drive away and home to the Turks & Caicos National Museum and the H.M. Prison Museum. Although parts of the town’s waterfront have been damaged by hurricanes, some of the old colonial buildings still stand.
JAGS McCartney International Airport (GDT) is located just over a mile from Grand Turk Cruise Center. It’s a tiny airport with a single runway and a small building with a café, a departure lounge and a couple of check-in counters.
There is no public transport on Grand Turk. The only way to get to the airport is by taxi or rental car.
The taxi stand is located to the left as you exit the airport terminal. Taxis are not metered on Grand Turk.
Aside from the Caribbean’s largest Margaritaville, the Grand Turk cruise port is home to a handful of other restaurants and food shacks. It is also easy to walk to a couple of other casual eateries along the beach.
The massive duty-free shop at Grand Turk’s cruise port is only one of dozens of stores available within a short walk of the pier. You can find everything from jewels to souvenirs and clothing. Other restaurants and shops can be found a short drive away in Cockburn Town.
There is no public transport on Grand Turk, including train service.
Grand Turk’s cruise port is one of the best cruise ports for wheelchair users. It has a step-free pier and port exit, as well as ramps and adapted bathrooms.
There are multiple bathrooms scattered around the Grand Turk Cruise Center. Wheelchair-friendly restrooms are marked with a big sign.
While Grand Turk’s cruise port does not offer free Wi-Fi, some of the restaurants and shops located inside the Cruise Center offer free internet access. Just bear in mind that it may be slow and spotty.
The Grand Turk cruise port lacks a designated indoor waiting area, but there’s free seating at the beach and around the pool. Since ships dock just a couple hundred feet from the cruise center, and immigration and customs are handled by the cruise line, there’s no need to wait around for paperwork and security checks.
Free loungers. Not all seating at Grand Turk Cruise Center beach will be free. Free loungers are usually located farther away from the water. Ask beach attendants before claiming one.
Cruise Center Beach. The beach located to the left as you get off the ship can get crowded and loud. A quieter (yet rockier) stretch of sand can be found just a few minutes’ walk south of the pier.