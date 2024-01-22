Grand Turk Cruise Port: Things to Do

Diving off the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean Sea (Photo: Ethan Daniels/Shutterstock)

With so much to do on-site, some passengers choose to spend their entire time on the island right at Grand Turk’s cruise port. Aside from a massive pool, there’s a pretty beach with free and paid loungers. Snorkeling equipment and cabanas with waiter service can be rented for a fee.

The duty-free shop is also a main attraction here, as are the FlowRider wave pool and the beached whale statue that is located a little bit farther down the beach. The small NASA exhibition located on the southern end of the Grand Turk Cruise Center offers a good overview of the island’s role in the 1962 Mercury Space Mission.

The island is small and easily explored in just a few hours both independently and with a cruise line-operated shore excursion. Taxis and car rentals are available right at the cruise center. Be sure to book your car rental well in advance.

All of the island’s main attractions can be found within a 15-minute drive of the Grand Turk cruise port, including the Grand Turk Lighthouse along with snorkeling and scuba diving sites such as Pillory Beach and Governor’s Beach.

Cockburn Town, the capital of Turks & Caicos, is also just a 10-minute drive away and home to the Turks & Caicos National Museum and the H.M. Prison Museum. Although parts of the town’s waterfront have been damaged by hurricanes, some of the old colonial buildings still stand.