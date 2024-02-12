Restaurants Near the Grand Cayman Cruise Port (Plus Shopping and Other Services)

Stingrays at Stingray City in Grand Cayman Islands (Photo: Matt Murph/Shutterstock)

All three terminals at the Grand Cayman Cruise Port are mere steps away from various eateries and shopping venues. Duty-free shopping is available right at the port itself in the large shopping centers that are located at each terminal.

Things to Do Near the Grand Cayman Cruise Port

Because of the cruise port's central location, there are plenty of things to do near the Grand Cayman cruise port. Exploring George Town is always an option, which offers up numerous eateries, breweries, historical landmarks and beyond.

If you're able to drive a bit from the cruise port, there's even more for you to do and thoroughly enjoy on the island. The Bioluminescent Bay is about a 50-minute drive from the port and may demand more of your time, but it's one of the most popular and awe-inspiring things to do in Grand Cayman.

Cayman Turtle Centre, which is in the northern part of the island and a 20-minute drive from the port, is another must-do in the Cayman Islands. The Cayman Islands were originally named “Las Tortugas,” which means “The Turtles,” by Christopher Columbus in 1503 simply because there was a surprising number of turtles swimming around the islands. The Cayman Turtle Centre was created in order to celebrate and commemorate these beautiful creatures.

Stingray City, just a 12-minute drive away, is another exciting attraction where visitors can pet, swim with and interact with stingrays in shallow sandbars. Starfish Point is similar in nature but with starfish instead. While this is about a 53-minute drive from the port, it could be worth the trek for witnessing the animals along with the stunning beaches nearby, like Rum Point Beach.

If you simply want to lounge on the beach, then be sure to squeeze in time at the Seven Mile Beach. Just a 10-minute drive from the port, Seven Mile Beach has consistently landed on various lists for the best beach in the Caribbean and the world. For just one example, Seven Mile Beach was rated as the 14th best beach in the world by Tripadvisor in 2023.

If you're a big snorkeling or diving enthusiast, then check out the Wreck of the Cali, the remains of a four-mast schooner that sank in 1944. The Wreck of Cali is less than 50 yards from the shore. If that shipwreck doesn't call to you, not to worry: there are 239 more shipwrecks near Grand Cayman you can explore via snorkeling/diving. USS Kittiwake, Doc Paulson and LCM David Nicholson are other popular sites.

Don't forget to go to Hell while on Grand Cayman. "Hell" is a tourist attraction with a large collection of black jagged limestone and salt deposits, which is a 20-minute drive from the port. The limestone looks similar to the stalagmites people tend to associate with “hell,” yet these particular deposits are 100% real and are 24 million years old.