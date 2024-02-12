The Grand Cayman Cruise Port, which is the main Cayman Islands' cruise port, welcomes about 1.4 million cruise passengers annually and is one of the most visited cruise ports in the Caribbean. Grand Cayman is the largest of the three islands -- the other two being Cayman Brac and Little Cayman -- and offers a plethora of things to do for visitors, from pristine beaches and diving spots to caves and city excursions.
The cruise port is found in the capital city, George Town, the most populated location on all three islands. George Town is on the western side of the island of Grand Cayman and in an opportune location to visit popular places also on the island, like Seven Mile Beach, Stingray City, Cayman Crystal Caves and the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park.
Read on for our breakdown of the Grand Cayman Cruise Port, including address information, cruise line terminals, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Grand Cayman Cruise Port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the George Town, Grand Cayman cruise port.
Port Authority, 45A Harbour Dr
George Town, Cayman Islands
The Grand Cayman Cruise Port is a tender port, and there are three terminals: South, North, or Royal Watler Terminals. All three terminals are within walking distance of each other. The port hosts a maximum of four cruise ships at one time.
The George Town, Grand Cayman cruise port welcomes the following cruise lines at all three terminals: Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages and Windstar Cruises.
The Owen Roberts International Airport is about a 10-minute drive from the Grand Cayman Cruise Port. The easiest way to get to the cruise port from the airport is by taxi or pre-booked direct transfer, which includes privately-operated buses.
The only form of public transportation on the island is the public bus, which unfortunately doesn't operate at the airport.
Taxis are available from the arrival greeting area on a dispatch basis where rates are decided upon using an approved fare table. There are no rideshare options on the Cayman Islands.
All three terminals at the Grand Cayman Cruise Port are mere steps away from various eateries and shopping venues. Duty-free shopping is available right at the port itself in the large shopping centers that are located at each terminal.
Because of the cruise port's central location, there are plenty of things to do near the Grand Cayman cruise port. Exploring George Town is always an option, which offers up numerous eateries, breweries, historical landmarks and beyond.
If you're able to drive a bit from the cruise port, there's even more for you to do and thoroughly enjoy on the island. The Bioluminescent Bay is about a 50-minute drive from the port and may demand more of your time, but it's one of the most popular and awe-inspiring things to do in Grand Cayman.
Cayman Turtle Centre, which is in the northern part of the island and a 20-minute drive from the port, is another must-do in the Cayman Islands. The Cayman Islands were originally named “Las Tortugas,” which means “The Turtles,” by Christopher Columbus in 1503 simply because there was a surprising number of turtles swimming around the islands. The Cayman Turtle Centre was created in order to celebrate and commemorate these beautiful creatures.
Stingray City, just a 12-minute drive away, is another exciting attraction where visitors can pet, swim with and interact with stingrays in shallow sandbars. Starfish Point is similar in nature but with starfish instead. While this is about a 53-minute drive from the port, it could be worth the trek for witnessing the animals along with the stunning beaches nearby, like Rum Point Beach.
If you simply want to lounge on the beach, then be sure to squeeze in time at the Seven Mile Beach. Just a 10-minute drive from the port, Seven Mile Beach has consistently landed on various lists for the best beach in the Caribbean and the world. For just one example, Seven Mile Beach was rated as the 14th best beach in the world by Tripadvisor in 2023.
If you're a big snorkeling or diving enthusiast, then check out the Wreck of the Cali, the remains of a four-mast schooner that sank in 1944. The Wreck of Cali is less than 50 yards from the shore. If that shipwreck doesn't call to you, not to worry: there are 239 more shipwrecks near Grand Cayman you can explore via snorkeling/diving. USS Kittiwake, Doc Paulson and LCM David Nicholson are other popular sites.
Don't forget to go to Hell while on Grand Cayman. "Hell" is a tourist attraction with a large collection of black jagged limestone and salt deposits, which is a 20-minute drive from the port. The limestone looks similar to the stalagmites people tend to associate with “hell,” yet these particular deposits are 100% real and are 24 million years old.
There are no trains available on the Cayman Islands.
The Grand Cayman Cruise port is highly wheelchair accessible, and that includes all three terminals. There are several sidewalk ramps available and flat terrain present.
There are porters available at the Grand Cayman Cruise Port.
There are plenty of bathrooms at the Grand Cayman Cruise Port.
There is no Wi-Fi available at the cruise port, but there are several shops and restaurants nearby that offer it for customers.
Cayman Islands Dollars Are the Currency: While some vendors do accept USD, they often will give change in Cayman Islands Dollars. There are plenty of ATMs on the island, however.
Drive on the Left Side of the Road: Drivers use the left side of the road on the Cayman Islands. If you are renting a car, be sure to adhere to the rules of the road.