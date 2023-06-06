Giovanni's Table offers a more upscale menu of Italian fare and was added to several Royal Caribbean ships as a replacement for Portofino. Giovanni's Table (not to be confused with Giovanni's Italian Kitchen) features a variety of delicious appetizers, soups, pasta dishes, main courses and desserts, as well as an extensive wine selection.

Giovanni's Table brings a family-style Italian dining experience to cruisers that no other restaurant aboard can quite match. Cruise Critic compiled everything you need to know about this popular Italian eatery aboard Royal Caribbean ships, from ambiance and meals to its menu and beyond.