Ghost Ships: 5 Cruise Ships That Are Currently In Limbo

They’re not scrapped, but they are not in operation either: they are the ghost ships of the cruise industry, sold during the pandemic and laid up ever since.

How does it happen that ships end up in limbo? Most of these cruise ships here were bought by other operators or holding companies and laid up – nautical speak for when a ship is kept at anchorage or dock somewhere in the world. Technically, they’re kept at the ready to sail again – but the reality is that the longer these vessels are out of service, the more expensive it will be to bring them back into service again. While a skeleton crew of engineers and officers remains onboard, items like swimming pools, toilets, sinks, and galleys quickly fall into disrepair if not kept in constant use.

These cruise ships face an uncertain future: they could be eventually sold for scrap on the cheap, or to a willing buyer with the time – and money – to bring them back to life after almost half a decade of disuse.

These are the ghost ships of the cruise industry we’re keeping tabs on.