Ghost Ships: 5 Cruise Ships That Are Currently In Limbo

They’re not scrapped, but they are not in operation either: they are the ghost ships of the cruise industry, sold during the pandemic and laid up ever since.
How does it happen that ships end up in limbo? Most of these cruise ships here were bought by other operators or holding companies and laid up – nautical speak for when a ship is kept at anchorage or dock somewhere in the world. Technically, they’re kept at the ready to sail again – but the reality is that the longer these vessels are out of service, the more expensive it will be to bring them back into service again. While a skeleton crew of engineers and officers remains onboard, items like swimming pools, toilets, sinks, and galleys quickly fall into disrepair if not kept in constant use.
These cruise ships face an uncertain future: they could be eventually sold for scrap on the cheap, or to a willing buyer with the time – and money – to bring them back to life after almost half a decade of disuse.
These are the ghost ships of the cruise industry we’re keeping tabs on.
Previous Owner: Voyages to Antiquity
New Owner: TBD
Current Location: Piraeus
Small-ship operator Voyages to Antiquity folded in 2019, just before the global health pandemic, following financial difficulties and a series of mechanical issues with the 1973-built Aegean Odyssey. The ship started out as a ro-ro ferry before being converted into a cruise ship in 1988 and passed around a variety of operators, including Golden Sun Cruises and Renaissance Cruises.
The ship was to undertake cruises for Road Scholar between 2020 and 2023, but it is unclear if that ever happened. Since the pandemic, the 51-year old ship has ping-ponged around Greece, moving from the Aegean Sea to Piraeus, in layup.
Previous Owner: Celestyal Cruises
New Owner: TBD
Current Location: Limassol, Cyprus
Since being removed from the Celestyal Cruises fleet in 2023, Celestyal Crystal’s fate has been uncertain. Rumors of a new deployment in Asia fell through, and the diminutive ship – which was actually built in 1980 as a ferry before being stripped down and rebuilt as a cruise ship – has been laid-up ever since.
Celestyal Crystal has one of the more interesting histories in the cruise industry, having previously sunk, burned out, and run aground multiple times. The ship served as Norwegian Cruise Line’s Leeward in the mid-1990s and was finally purchased by Celestyal Cruises (then known as Louis Cruises) back in 2007 as a replacement for the Sea Diamond, which sank off Santorini in 2007.
Renamed under the moniker New Dawn, Celestyal Crystal was on the move to Limassol, Cyprus as this article went to press.
Previous Owner: Royal Caribbean
New Owner: Seajets
Current Location: Elefinsa, Greece
The last remaining member of Royal Caribbean’s Sovereign-class of ships (sisters Sovereign and Monarch went to the scrap yards in the Pandemic), Majesty of the Seas was snapped up by Greek shipping line Seajets in 2020. But rather than pressing the 1992-built vessel into service, it has sat alongside, or at anchor, in various ports in Greece ever since under the name “Majesty of the Oceans.”
Whether Majesty of the Seas sees future service is unknown. Given the fact the ship has been unused for nearly four full years at this point, it is unlikely that cruisers will get a chance to sail this once-innovative ship again.
Previous Owner: P&O Cruises
New Owner: Seajets
Current Location: Astakos, Greece
Seajets also snapped up P&O Cruises’ Oceana, which has languished in Greece ever since under the name “Queen of the Oceans”. Built in 2000 for Princess Cruises as their Ocean Princess, the vessel was removed from service just two years later and sent to P&O Cruises under the name Oceana. The ship is the fourth, and last, of the original Sun-class ships that debuted back in 1995 with Sun, Dawn and Sea Princess – all of which now operate for other lines.
The former Oceana, however, remains laid up and disused, despite its relatively young age. At 24 years old, the ship could still have another decade of cruising life left in it – if returning it to operational status is even possible.
Previous Owner: Holland America Line
New Owner: Seajets
Current Location: Aigio, Greece
All of Holland America Line’s former Statendam-class ships have found new homes except for Veendam. The last S-class vessel built in 1996 for Holland America following sisters Statendam, Ryndam and Maasdam, Veendam was distinguished (or disfigured, depending on your opinion) by a 2009 refit that squared off its stern, added another deck of cabins, and extended its bridge wings substantially to accommodate new balcony cabins in the forward superstructure.
The ship, however, remained one of the coziest Holland America Line built, and the ship found a new lease on life running cruises to Cuba before cruise travel there was halted again.
The ship is now in cold layup in Greece under the name Aegean Majesty, having been purchased by Seajets during the Pandemic.