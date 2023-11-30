The 20 Best Gay Cruises from 2023 to 2025

Gay Cruises You Need to Know About (Listed by Company)

Atlantis Events

8 Tips for a Gay Charter Cruise (Photo: Atlantis Events, Inc.)

Oasis Caribbean Cruise

This is the big one! Miami sets the tone for the massive Oasis Caribbean Cruise, hosting the largest gay cruise in the world.

This 5,200-strong cruise travels south to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and back over seven nights aboard Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas. The itinerary also takes in a stop at Nassau, Bahamas, before calling at Royal Caribbean’s private island destinations at CocoCay, Bahamas, and Labadee, Haiti.

Two days at sea will leave plenty of time for parties, concerts, and shows skewed to the international crowd.

Dates: January 21 - 28, 2024

Virgin Exotic Southern Caribbean Cruise

Atlantis covers new ground in 2024 when it sets sail on its first ever cruise aboard Virgin Voyages' Brilliant Lady!

It's a perfect match thanks to the LGBTQ-friendly line's cool style and diverse entertainment and shipboard experiences that are only complemented by the incredible ports of call on this voyage that sails roundtrip from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

St. Kitts, Martinique, Aruba, and Curacao offer plenty of fun in the sun -- and plenty of time to kick back and party, aboard or on-shore.

Dates: March 16 - 23, 2024

Athens to Barcelona Cruise

With stops in Mykonos, Sicily, France and one of Spain's most majestic cities, this gay cruise across the Mediterranean ports in plenty of gay hotspots, all under that inimitable sun on the high seas. You'll be cruising on Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady, which is packed with excellent entertainment, food and activities, all with a far more contemporary spin than you'll find on some of the mainstream megaships sailing the world's oceans. For history, culture and a good dose of high-energy fun, this is an awesome summertime gay cruise option.

Dates: Aug. 13 - 23, 2024

Olivia

Olivia cruise passengers (Photo: Olivia)

Brussels to Amsterdam Riverboat Cruise

Windmills and waterways, tulips and heritage treasures – this Brussels to Amsterdam Riverboat Cruise brings Dutch and Belgian legacies to life. Seven nights on Avalon Waterways’ Artistry II take LGBTQ+ women from Brussels to Ghent, Middelburg, Kinderdijk and Haarlem before landing on the cobblestone streets of Amsterdam. The colorful spring landscapes are stunning and the chocolate is, of course, amazing.

Dates: Mar. 25 - Apr. 11, 2024

Amsterdam to Switzerland Riverboat Cruise

This seven-night gay cruise down the Rhine River covers The Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland, delivering the local cultures of Amsterdam, Cologne, Rhine Gorge, Rudesheim, Mainz, Heidelberg, Strasbourg, Breisach and Basel. The panoramic suites of the Avalon Expression give you ringside seats to view castles, gardens and medieval city skylines. The pastries, cheese and chocolate will be beyond heavenly.

Dates: Apr. 7 - 29, 2024

Majestic Alaska Cruise

This is your chance to get up close and personal with Alaska's stunning natural scenery, indigenous culture and the freshest seafood you can find. Olivia's Majestic Alaska itinerary runs roundtrip from Seattle, with stops at Glacier Bay National Park and charming Sitka. You'll be sailing on Holland America's Eurodam, which has won numerous awards from Cruise Critic's editors over the years.

Dates: Sept. 21 - 28, 2024

Costa Rica & Panama Canal Luxury Cruise

Small-ship cruising at its finest awaits 148 LGBTQ+ women on this Costa Rica and Panama cruise. Set sail for seven nights on the luxurious Wind Star, a four-mast sailing ship that feels just like a private yacht – nimble enough to nestle into secluded coves. Ports include Puerto Caldera, Quepos and Puerto Jimenez in Costa Rica; and Isla Parida, Fuerte Amador, the Panama Canal and Colon in Panama.

Dates: Jan. 4 - 11, 2025

VACAYA

Couple Enjoying Themselves by Pool (Photo: VACAYA)

European Christmas River Cruise

Sailing aboard Emerald Waterways' Emerald Sun, this exciting river cruise itinerary sails from Basel, Switzerland to Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The bad news? It's already long sold-out -- but it still may be possible to get on a waitlist for this amazing sailing through Europe at its most beautiful: during the magical, winter wonderland of the festive European Christmas Markets.

Dates: December 2 - 9, 2023

European Christmas Market River Cruise

Setting sail aboard Transcend's Advance (the former luxury Crystal Mahler river cruise ship), this festive Holiday cruise runs from December 9-16 and travels from Amsterdam to Nuremberg, Germany.

It's still available for booking at the time of this writing, too -- and can be added on to the above sailing for guests already sailing from Basel to Amsterdam.

Dates: December 9 - 16, 2023

Vacaya's Big Ship Caribbean Cruise

Vacaya's only forthcoming big-ship cruise, this sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale aboard Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Apex promises plenty of fun in the sun, with port calls in Puerto Rico, St. Croix, and sun-splashed Antigua.

Dates: February 17 - 24, 2024

South America Cruise

Spending eight nights in South America is no hardship, particularly when it's aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator.

This exciting journey departs Buenos Aires, Argentina and ends in stunning gay-friendly Rio after a journey through the heart of Brazil, including stops in Itajaí, Paraty, Ilhabela, and Buzios.

Dates: March 29 - April 6, 2024

The Galapagos with Vacaya

Almost untouched by time, the Galapagos is one of the world's most incredible destinations -- and one that can only truly be discovered by ship.

Sailing aboard Silversea's luxurious expedition vessel Silver Origin, this trip is already sold out -- but it is still possible to be waitlisted for this gay cruise that puts science and nature front and center.

Dates: May 9 - 18, 2024

Antarctica Expedition Cruise with Vacaya

Antarctica is one of the most spiritual places on earth. Penguins frolic in the snow, and mountains of ice and rock rise high above the ethereal seas that stretch for miles in every direction.

A gay cruise to Antarctica is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit this bucket-list destination. Expect adventurous hikes ashore, idylic wildlife spotting, fun zodiac rides, and dramatic vistas around every turn.

This trip is operated aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator.

Dates: December 5 - 16, 2024

Brand g Vacations

Cruise passengers on a Brand g Vacations sailing (Photo: Brand g Vacations)

Vietnam and Cambodia Mekong River Cruise

This 12-night Vietnam and Cambodia Mekong River Cruise illuminates two very different cultures linked by one very famous river. Ensconced in one of 34 custom-designed suites aboard the Mekong Jewel, LGBTQ guests cruise from Cambodia’s Siem Reap to the capital of Phnom Penh, and on to Vietnam’s Long Khanh Island, Cu Lao Gieng, Sa Dec and Ho Chi Minh City. The journey includes a three-night stay in Siem Reap with a visit to UNESCO World Heritage site of Angkor Wat and a two-night stay in Ho Chi Minh City.

Dates: Oct. 31 - Nov. 12, 2024

Dutch and Belgian Delights River Cruise

Kicking off on the first day of Amsterdam Pride, this Moselle and Rhine Rivers Cruise into Brussels is an all-gay charter on board the Amadeus Queen is a whirlwind of historic and cultural discovery. The trail includes stops in Arnhem, Rotterdam, Ghent and Antwerp.

Dates: Aug. 5 - 12, 2024

Prague and Danube River Cruise

Revel in all the Old World beauty the Danube River has to offer. The 168 LGBTQ+ passengers on the Amadeus Nova will begin their Prague and Danube River Cruise with a two-night hotel stay in Prague. The seven-night cruise will then depart from Passau toward Budapest, for its adventure through Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary, revealing historic sites and riverside charm – not to mention world-class wine.

Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 5, 2024

2024 Atlas Class Norway and Iceland Luxury Exploration

Atlas' Ocean Voyager is your home for eight days on this cruise into the wild landscapes of Norway and Iceland. Get your fill of fjords, quaint towns, volcanos and hot springs on this gay cruise from Bergen, Norway, to Reykjavik, Iceland. The cruise currently only has waitlist availability, making this one of the most popular gay cruises offered by Brand g in a region that might just put the Northern Lights in view.

Dates: Jun. 18 - 26, 2024

OUTbound

Top Cruises for LGBTQ Travelers (Photo: Luna Vandoorne/Shutterstock.com)

Christmas Market River Cruise

Embrace all the traditions of the European holiday season with an LGBTQ Christmas cruise to the famous Christmas markets along the Danube. This intimate itinerary will get you into the Christmas spirit in Vienna, Bratislava and Budapest. Expect an all-inclusive storybook adventure waiting for you under the mistletoe – pucker up!

Dates: Dec. 8 - 15, 2023

Pride Amsterdam River Cruise

While Brand G Vacations departs Amsterdam Pride before the festivities get into full swing, you can expect three overnights at the end of your cruise, from Aug. 2 - 5, giving you plenty of time to revel in all things LGBTQ+. Your gay cruise will start in Nuremburg, traveling up the stunning Rhine River, making stops in charming towns along the way. Expect great wine and scenery along the way to the party in Amsterdam.

Dates: Jul. 26 - Aug. 5, 2024

Italian Odyssey Cruise

Join over 700 OUTbounders in taking over the swish Azamara Pursuit as you ply the glittering waters of the Adriatic, Ionian and Tyrrhenian Seas. The itinerary is a culture- and history-lover's dream, embarking in Rome, stopping in Naples to visit Capri and the Pompeii ruins and onto the stunning cities and landscapes of coastal Croatia. Explore cosmopolitan Dubrovnik as well as the dramatic limestone cliffs of the islands of Hvar and Korcula. Add in a little bit of cinema tourism perhaps, with a wander through the streets of King’s Landing from Game of Thrones. You'll end your cruise in Venice -- which needs to introduction.

Dates: Sept. 1 - 8, 2024