One of the main reasons that a Galapagos cruise tops so many bucket lists is that a majority of Galapagos Islands animals are found nowhere else on the planet. A cruise in the Galapagos puts those sea lions, blue-footed boobies, rare mammals and reptiles close at hand, all within just a few days.

There are 15 "must see" Galapagos Islands animals -- the so-called "Big 15" -- that make this place so special. While all visitors desire seeing the full 15 on their Galapagos cruise, it's more likely they'll see 10 or 11 of these animals, as some tend to inhabit certain islands over others.

Islands you visit on a cruise -- as well as the season -- often dictate what animals you see. On our sailing, for example, we never got to see the Santa Fe Land Iguana or Waved Albatross because they don't inhabit the islands that were on our itinerary, which were Santa Cruz Island, Isabela, Fernandina and Floreana. The Santa Fe Land Iguana can only be found on Santa Fe Island while the Waved Albatross can only be found on Española.

Here are some of the Big 15 Galapagos Islands animals you can likely see when visiting the volcanic archipelago and which islands they call home.