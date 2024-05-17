The Galapagos Cruise Experience: Four Days Packed with Rare Animals in Their Natural, Untouched Habitats

Sea lion sleeping on the beach on Fernandina Island, Galapagos (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

My four nights on the cruise ship included stops at four islands: Santa Cruz, Isabela, Fernandina and Floreana. The Galapagos has a total of 13 major islands, each offering island-specific wildlife to view. Other islands found on Galapagos itineraries include San Cristobal, Santiago Island, Santa Fe Island and Española Island.

Every day in the Galapagos was excursion intensive, each one including at least two shore excursions and very limited time between them for meals and showers. We began every day with breakfast at some time between 6:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., with landings being at around 8:30 a.m..

We wouldn't return to the ship and stay onboard until usually around 5 or 6 p.m. We would occasionally return to the ship for quick wardrobe changes and picking up specific gear throughout the day, but we were mostly off the ship. Snorkeling gear, for example, included a snorkel, mask and flippers, along with an optional wetsuit.

Note that the wetsuit can be a bit of a struggle to get in and out of. When taking off your wetsuit, you'll not be able to do so in the comfort of your cabin -- you'll have to do it on the back of the ship with everyone else. Be prepared to endure a disjointed group strip-down. Wear a bathing suit you're comfortable in beneath the wetsuit and bring a towel in your bag prior to your excursion to wrap yourself in after you take it off.

Every excursion required five must-have items: water, sunscreen, rain jacket, a hat and bug spray. I didn't have the latter two, as I'm not a hat person and didn't take the bug situation seriously. Don't be like me, you'll regret it. Be sure to bring all of these items with you on every excursion as they're all necessary.

And make sure the sunscreen you do bring has a relatively high SPF because you're at the equator where the sun is at its strongest. Don't toy with the sun's rays here -- lather up.

Day 1: A Taste of Galapagos Life Near Dragon Hill on Santa Cruz Island

Beach and Dragon Hill on Santa Cruz island (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

Guests were broken into small groups for excursions on the first day, each containing eight or so passengers, with specific Galapagos animal names. I was put in the frigatebirds, named after the birds with the red ballooning throats that inhabit the Galapagos.

Our first excursion was a zodiac ride to Santa Cruz Island and a nature walk upon landing. Our naturalist guide, Danny, led us along a well-worn trail where we saw and learned about iguanas, specifically marine iguanas and land iguanas. The two species live together in harmony here even with us watching, a foreshadowing of what was to come on our trip: healthy animals in their natural environments, unafraid of each other and even humans.

Land iguana in the Galapagos (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

The walk was about 90 minutes and there were no bathrooms available on the island. You're also prohibited from bringing any snacks except for water in a refillable bottle on any of the islands. I learned quickly of the importance of eating and using the restroom before heading off the ship.

We attended a briefing once we stepped back onto the ship, which was an explanation for the excursions the next day. Every night pre-dinner, all guests had to attend to get a breakdown of the shore excursions and sign up for the extra options.

Pasta on Santa Cruz II (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

We all headed to dinner, which had open seating, and I immediately found that the food wasn't quite like what I'd experienced on other cruises, and not in a good way. The food was rather bland, which carried over the rest of the sailing. I learned that this is ubiquitous for expedition cruising in the Galapagos, unless you’re on a luxury expedition ship. Foodies, be aware that you're not here for the grub, so don't expect anything earth-shattering.

Day 2: Deep-Water Snorkeling at Isabela Island and Watching Lava Pour into the Ocean

Galapagos penguin posing in the Galapagos (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

Our second day provided us with a full helping of the Galapagos fauna and not just a taste. Our early morning zodiac ride took us to Punta Vicente Roca on Isabela Island, where we witnessed animals in their natural habitat while within arm's reach: blue-footed boobies, sea lions, a Galapagos penguin (the only species of penguin to live in a tropical climate), a nazca booby, frigatebirds and fur seals.

Sea lions swam under and next to our zodiac, several birds flew right over us, fur seals nursed their pups on rocks along the shore and marine iguanas laid next to pelicans, frigates and boobies. To put it plainly, we were in awe; I couldn't help thinking of it as a real-life Jurassic Park.

Blue-footed boobies in the Galapagos (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

Two hours later, we were gathering our snorkeling gear on the ship to go deep-water snorkeling. And, just as we saw so much life above the water, we saw it below, too. Schools of fish galore, sea lions playfully whizzing by, birds diving for lunch -- an experience words can't quite properly illustrate.

Marilyn Borth, Editor for Cruise Critic, snorkeling in the Galapagos

Next we returned to the ship and took another zodiac ride to Fernandina Island where sea lions swam at the water's edge, welcoming us as we arrived. We weaved amongst the masses of marine iguanas on land, who lay on top of each other in the sun to preserve body heat, as our guide shared countless facts about these animals and others.

Piles of marine iguanas in the Galapagos (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

While the planned excursions made us all wide-eyed and grinning, there were surprises that really left us mystified, too. That night, our ship crept close to the shoreline for us all to watch lava from the active volcano La Cumbre pour into the ocean. Now that was a sight to remember for years to come because, really, how many people can witness a volcano erupt -- and live?

Day 3: Charles Darwin Research Center and Galapagos Giant Tortoises

Male (left) and female (right) Galapagos giant tortoises in the Galapagos (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

Santa Cruz's Puerto Ayora is one of the most bustling ports in the Galapagos, as hundreds of thousands of visitors come here annually to visit the Charles Darwin Research Station. Here, heavy research is conducted on the nature in the Galapagos, including the Galapagos giant tortoise.

The Galapagos tortoise or Galapagos giant tortoise is the largest living tortoise species in the world. Males can weigh up to 500 pounds, while females can weigh up to 250 pounds.

After the station, we had the option to take a bus or mountain bike ride to the next stop. I opted for the bike ride because, well, why not?

Bike ride in the Galapagos (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

I realized immediately why not. The ride was only about three miles, but hills, potholes and humidity abounded. Rolling past the local life and seeing stunning vistas made the ride worth the expenditure, but I was drenched in sweat by the end of the ride. And what was there to quench my thirst upon my arrival? A thirst-quenching, refreshing glass of homemade moonshine.

El Trapiche, which is an ecological farm that educates visitors on sugar cane farming and even offers homemade moonshine, was the destination of our bike ride. There, we met up with the rest of the group who took the bus -- I tried to hide my envy. While gasping for air, I couldn't help but feel like I stumbled my way into a tourist trap.

There were two huts next to a small gravel parking lot, offering about a 15-minute talk-at-you tour about grinding coffee beans and sugar cane. The main objective of this place was blatant: provide a light education and sell the products (moonshine, coffee and sugar cane juice). But, if we're being totally honest with ourselves, this type of stop is an inevitable part of any tour-led excursion, cruise or not.

Back on the bus, we were off to Rancho El Manzanillo, the highlands where the giant tortoises roamed freely. We walked amongst the tortoises' land, getting up close and personal with them (without touching them, of course) -- while sporting some fashionable rubber boots to deter fire ants.

Another cruiser admiring the Galapagos Giant Tortoise while wearing provided fire ant-resistant boots (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

The giant tortoises themselves were, well, aptly named. While we couldn't get closer than six feet to these massive animals, they were a sight to behold. What was so captivating was that they were far older than all of us. In fact, several were well over 100 years old, meaning they were born before WWI had even begun. Briefly visiting with these tortoises was not only a natural spectacle but also a lesson in humility and life's duration.

Day 4: The Post Office Barrel, Mickey Mouse Snorkeling and Nature Walk

Post Office Barrel in the Galapagos, a tradition kept alive for centuries (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

Our final day in the Galapagos entailed the most excursions of all the days onboard: a whopping four. The crew did warn us in the previous evening's briefing of the excursion load, which led to most people retreating to their cabins around 9 p.m., a little earlier than the usual 10 p.m.. Floreana was the destination for all, which included visiting Post Office Bay, beach snorkeling, deep-water snorkeling and a nature walk.

Post Office Bay is one of the most iconic sites in the Galapagos. A small barrel has served as a post office since the 1700s. By tradition, sailors would place their letters in the barrel, which would then be picked up by the next sailors who came along to be hand delivered back home. The practice continues to this day, and many of us on this excursion got postcards to hand deliver. Even I have one to deliver in Massachusetts, which I will be taking a friend's car to do. It's addressed to a grandson and granddaughter. How could I not?

Postcard with Post Office Barrel in the Galapagos (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

We then went on two snorkeling excursions: one on the same beach as the post office barrel and at a different location on Floreana. Unfortunately, both were small disappointments. One had good visibility while the other didn't, but both had nothing much to see anyway.

However, the second deep-water snorkeling excursion had two options: Mickey Mouse (easy) and Rambo (more difficult with a stronger current). I chose Mickey Mouse -- I am a landlubber through and through -- which didn't offer much in terms of sea life viewing. Those who did Rambo, though, claimed to have seen hammerhead sharks, Galapagos sharks, sea stars, and even rays. What a sight it must have been. If I had the chance to choose again, I would choose the Rambo option, as it was more rewarding than the Mickey Mouse.

Marilyn Borth, Cruise Critic Editor, in wet suit in the Galapagos (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

It was the truly unexpected happenings that grabbed our attention the most on this trip. On our last excursion, we went on a nature walk, where we witnessed something real special. We stood where the ocean met the sand, admiring the waves roll while holding Galapagos sharks, mating sea turtles and stingrays with them. Overhead, pelicans and blue-footed boobies dove into the water for fish. The Discovery Channel came to life right there on that beach before us.

Nature Walk on Floreana Island in the Galapagos (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

After the sun had set back on the ship, another occurrence led to dropped jaws. Dozens of Galapagos sharks swam on both sides of our anchored ship, easily visible from the observation decks. Not a bad Galapagos sendoff.