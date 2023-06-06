Funniest Cruise Complaints, Questions and Comments

It's amazing what some travelers don't understand about the destinations they plan to visit on a cruise.

*"We were on an excursion to the beach in Belize a few years ago. There was a woman there who was complaining very loudly to everyone that there was too much sand on the beach." * -Cruise Critic member Rita/KY

Also, the water was too wet.

*"A year or two ago, overheard some lady on her phone telling someone 'Well Mexico was ok, except that everyone spoke Spanish.'" * -Cruise Critic member DEBnGAB

Ay dios mio.

*"On a cruise last year to the Canary Islands we boarded a shuttle bus at one of the stops to take us into town. Soon after leaving the dock we passed a long golden beach. A lady sitting behind me said 'Oh what a lovely beach. I didn't realize we would be so near the sea.'" * -Cruise Critic member EmilyB12

Um, that's what happens when you travel by cruise ship to an island?

"In Juneau, two people asked us if the street (fairly steep hill) led to the cruise docks. (It did.) Then they asked which way! " -Cruise Critic member kenish

We're pretty sure Noah's Ark is the only ship that parks at the top of a hill, rather than down in the water.