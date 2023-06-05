Ft. Lauderdale's Great Nature

One of the biggest draws of vacationing in Fort Lauderdale are the miles of pristine sandy beaches. It's always a pleasure to while away the day here with your toes in the sand and you can also set out for more active adventures in the great outdoors.

Do: Often called the Venice of South Florida, Fort Lauderdale is composed of a series of canals leading to the Intracoastal Waterway and out to the open Atlantic Ocean. Hop aboard the city's Water Taxi and tour Fort Lauderdale's waterways for a unique perspective. You can hop on and hop off at various stops. Depending on the route, you'll cruise down Tarpon River past Fort Lauderdale's downtown where you can ogle gorgeous, multimillion dollar waterfront mansions. The Water Taxi runs parallel to Fort Lauderdale Beach, all while the captain provides a narrated tour. Best of all, your tickets are valid all day, so you can leisurely get on and off to explore the beach, restaurants and shopping attractions.

Head north aboard the Water Taxi a few miles and hop off at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, which is Stop 7 on the map. Nestled between the Intracoastal and the Atlantic, you can hike through the maritime tropical hardwood hammock, rent paddle-boards and kayaks to explore the coastal dune lakes or the ocean, or simply enjoy a relaxing day on one of the prettiest stretches of sand on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Eat: For lunch, hop off at Stop 3 for 15th Street Fisheries set on the Intracoastal's Lauderdale Marina for a scenic waterfront dining experience. Delight in meals made with fresh, locally caught seafood, like mahi-mahi sandwiches, shrimp tacos and crabcakes. On weekends there's live music at various docks. While you're there, don't skip feeding the enormous silver tarpon rolling near the marina -- it's always a thrill!

One of Ft. Lauderdale's trendiest oceanfront restaurants, S3 (Sun-Surf-Sand) is perfect for a post-beach day dinner of creative sushi and small plates. Think, tuna pizza with wasabi creme fraiche, goat cheese croquettes and wood-fired short ribs with bacon-braised cabbage.

Stay: Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is a terrific place to soak up the sun with dedicated beach service. We also love its spacious elevated pool deck overlooking the ocean. It's an easy walk to the Water Taxi.