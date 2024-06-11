Sponsored by Celestyal
Award-winning Greek line Celestyal offers an incredible variety of contrasting itineraries in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean. From an action-packed three-night Greek island cruise to a leisurely sailing of a week or more, the port intensive cruises -- with overnights or evening departures in captivating destinations such as Istanbul, Mykonos and Santorini -- are all designed to maximize sightseeing opportunities and destination immersion.
Celestyal's Greek heritage, hands-on knowledge and passion for this idyllic cruise region mean you will enjoy authentic experiences in every destination. Whatever length of cruise you opt for, Celestyal offers all-inclusive, flexible cruising.
Here you can find out about the line's itineraries and we also take a look ahead to see what's on the horizon for 2024 on the new ship Celestyal Journey.
If you're short on time but want a cruise that's big on sights, this is where Celestyal is a standout line. In summer -- March through October -- and winter -- October and November there's a choice of island-hopping itineraries where you'll likely see more on a mini cruise in the Greek islands than you would do on a week-long land vacation.
Take a look at the three-day Iconic Aegean itinerary, for example. It's the floating equivalent of a long weekend. With two ports of call each day, and with generous stays of up to eight hours, it will immerse you in the fascinating culture and history of the region. On Crete you can visit Knossos, the largest Bronze Age archaeological site on the island. In fashionable Mykonos, where star-studded visitors over the decades include Elizabeth Taylor, Brigitte Bardot, Jackie Kennedy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks and Beyonce, you can soak up the sights with plenty of time left to head to a taverna for a refreshing drink.
All of the mini cruises, include a stop in the sun-drenched showstopper Santorini. With is dazzling white buildings and azure blue doors and shutters, it's an unmissable highlight. As well as the chance to visit the main towns of Fira and Oia, which cling to towering cliffs on the edge of the water-filled volcanic caldera, you can embark on an intimate small group tour -- for a maximum of 14 passengers -- to peaceful Pyrgos. The visit to the highest village on Santorini, with a music recital using hand-crafted traditional instruments, is an example of one of the many unusual shore tours offered by Celestyal.
All mini-cruise itineraries conveniently begin and end in Athens, so if you do have time to spare it is easy to add a stay in the Greek capital after your cruise.
Celestyal's longer itineraries center around four round-trip Athens sailings that can also be sailed back-to-back to create a 14-night vacation. These voyages give you the chance to unwind and soak up sunshine and renowned Greek hospitality along with the best of what the Greek islands and other destinations have to offer.
The extraordinary Three Continents cruise takes in Europe, Asia and Africa. Walk through ancient history in Cairo to marvel at the Pyramids of Giza, the only remaining example of the ancient Seven Wonders of the World still standing. Other amazing stops include Cyprus, where the legend of Aphrodite's Rock and more archaeological wonders await.
On the Eclectic Aegean itinerary there's a day in exotic Istanbul, standing at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, where you can see the remarkable city from a different perspective on a small boat tour along the Bosphorus strait. Also part of this Aegean adventure is Kusadasi in Turkey, gateway to the ancient city of Ephesus that was once the most important trading center in the Mediterranean.
Whichever journey you pick, one day you'll be transported to the lands of ancient gods and the mythical Minotaur and the next visiting picture postcard towns and villages that encapsulate the hospitable and laid-back Greek lifestyle.
If you want to add an extra element to your vacation take a look at Celestyal's enticing choice of special themed cruises.
There are foodie cruises where you'll savor the delights of the chef's specialty gourmet menu. Then on shore tours you'll sample the traditional flavors of the Greek islands, such as stuffed vine leaves and meat cooked with fragrant herbs in Patmos, and the delicacies of Mykonos including olives, cheese, bruschetta, pastries, wines, and raki brandy made with grapes and raisins.
Greece and Turkey have a rich religious heritage which is more deeply explored on sailings with special tours to hallowed ground, sacred monasteries, impressive cathedrals, the Milos Christian catacombs that are the largest in Greece and the extraordinary "floating monasteries" of Meteoro (pictured above). The ultimate pilgrimage itinerary is Steps of Paul, with a visit to the apostle’s birthplace in the ancient Roman city of Tarsus. Celestyal's itineraries also feature Christmas and New Year sailings and there are wedding cruise packages for honeymooners, or for couples wishing to renew their wedding vows.
All of Celestyal's itineraries -- from mini-break cruises to longer sailings -- offer flexible value-for-money fares coupled with plenty of inclusions, which makes it easy to budget for your vacation. In 2023 the line introduced all-new Inclusive and Enhance fares to provide passengers with more choice.
The Inclusive option covers all dining, drinks with meals, pre-bookable shore excursion discounts and gratuities. Starting from as little as approximately $165 per person you can elevate your onboard experience with the Enhance fare which includes all of the above and more. This is a great choice if you're celebrating a special occasion, of simply want to treat yourself. Enhance covers premium drinks, discounts on the specialty six-course dinner menu created by Greek American cookbook author and celebrity chef Diane Kochilas, extra shore excursion vouchers and Wi-Fi.
What's more, you don't even have to decide before you go and can choose to upgrade whenever you want.
Celestyal Journey, which underwent a $20 million refit, joined the flee in September. Throughout 2024 the 1,260-passenger vessel will sail a variety of Celestyal’s trademark itineraries, from a four-night Greek island cruise through to longer sailings such as the line’s 14-night itinerary Idyllic Aegean & Steps of Paul.
This spell-binding voyage is one of Celestyal's four back-to-back cruises combining two week-long itineraries in one. Over two weeks you will embark on a two-fold journey of discovery spanning the Greek islands and rise of Christianity. On this dream trip for spiritual explorers you’ll follow in the footsteps of St Paul the apostle around the sparkling waters of the Cyclades. A highlight is a visit to the UNESCO-listed architectural masterpiece of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, one the world's largest cathedral and now a mosque.
Built in 2003 for the Carnival Corporation, Celestyal Journey joins the fleet in March this year. Celestyal Discovery has 633 staterooms, 62 of which feature balconies, in total accommodating 1,266 guests.
Celestyal Discovery will showcase many of the favourite features of the Celestyal fleet, including the Grillseekers speciality restaurant, a Sozo wellness retreat, an expansive pool deck with an exclusive Rays deck, the Greek Deli, and a Fig and Honey gelato and juice bar.