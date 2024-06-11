Mini-cruises: Greek Islands and More

Postcard perfection in Mykonos, Greece (Photo: Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock)

If you're short on time but want a cruise that's big on sights, this is where Celestyal is a standout line. In summer -- March through October -- and winter -- October and November there's a choice of island-hopping itineraries where you'll likely see more on a mini cruise in the Greek islands than you would do on a week-long land vacation.

Take a look at the three-day Iconic Aegean itinerary, for example. It's the floating equivalent of a long weekend. With two ports of call each day, and with generous stays of up to eight hours, it will immerse you in the fascinating culture and history of the region. On Crete you can visit Knossos, the largest Bronze Age archaeological site on the island. In fashionable Mykonos, where star-studded visitors over the decades include Elizabeth Taylor, Brigitte Bardot, Jackie Kennedy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks and Beyonce, you can soak up the sights with plenty of time left to head to a taverna for a refreshing drink.

Santorini (Photo:PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek/Shutterstock)

All of the mini cruises, include a stop in the sun-drenched showstopper Santorini. With is dazzling white buildings and azure blue doors and shutters, it's an unmissable highlight. As well as the chance to visit the main towns of Fira and Oia, which cling to towering cliffs on the edge of the water-filled volcanic caldera, you can embark on an intimate small group tour -- for a maximum of 14 passengers -- to peaceful Pyrgos. The visit to the highest village on Santorini, with a music recital using hand-crafted traditional instruments, is an example of one of the many unusual shore tours offered by Celestyal.

All mini-cruise itineraries conveniently begin and end in Athens, so if you do have time to spare it is easy to add a stay in the Greek capital after your cruise.