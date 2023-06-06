  • Write a Review
Fred. Olsen Oceans Cruise Loyalty Club

Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
Contributor

Oceans is Fred. Olsen's multi-tiered loyalty program for past passengers. Enrollment is automatic upon completion of your first sailing with the cruise line. Members earn credits based on cruise nights, at a rate of one point per night. Perks include discounts on onboard spending and shore tours, access to special events, priority boarding and more. There are also discounts offered for advanced cruise bookings.

Points are voided if there are more than five years between cruises.

Oceans Levels and Benefits

Bronze

  • Available with one to 30 points

  • 5 percent discount on cruise bookings made at least 12 months in advance

  • Early notification of the next year's cruise offerings

  • Ability to earn onboard credit by referring friends to Fred. Olsen

  • Access to a dedicated onboard representative

  • Access to an Oceans members-only section of the cruise line's website and online contact

  • Subscription to the cruise line's magazine

  • Digital membership card

Silver

  • Available with 31 to 100 points

  • Receive all Bronze-level perks

  • 5 percent discount on cruise bookings made at least nine months in advance

  • Access to exclusive Oceans cocktail party on sailings of five nights or longer

  • 5 percent discount on onboard purchases

  • Physical membership card

Gold

  • Available with 101 to 250 points

  • Receive all Silver-level perks

  • 5 percent discount on cruise bookings made at least six months in advance

  • Welcome aboard gift on each cruise

  • Complimentary refreshments at Dover and Southampton cruise ports

  • Personalized luggage tags

  • Use of dedicated customer service phone line while onboard

  • 5 percent discount on all shore excursions booked before boarding your cruise

Platinum

  • Available with 251 to 500 points

  • Receive all Gold-level perks

  • 5 percent discount on cruise bookings made at least three months in advance

  • Access to exclusive Oceans cocktail party

  • 10 percent discount on onboard purchases

  • 7.5 percent discount on all shore excursions booked before boarding your cruise

  • Access to priority reservation phone line

  • Access to exclusive event on cruises of 14 nights or longer

Diamond Elite

  • Available with 501-plus points

  • Receive all Platinum-level perks

  • 5 percent discount on all cruise bookings

  • 15 percent discount on onboard purchases

  • 10 percent discount on all shore excursions booked before boarding your cruise

  • Milestone award is given to Diamond Elite members who have passed a multiple of 250 cruise points (given on a per household basis)

  • Confirmed table number for dinner before departure

  • Priority embarkation with personal bon voyage call before departing

  • One free bag of laundry with wash and fold service

Updated January 08, 2020
