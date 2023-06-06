Here's everything you need to know about Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Fred. Olsen cruises?

The drinking age on all Fred. Olsen cruises is 18.

Can I bring booze onboard a Fred. Olsen cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Only alcohol purchased onboard may be consumed onboard. Any alcohol brought from ashore will be placed in safekeeping by the ship's security officers and will be returned at the end of the cruise.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: It will be retained until the last night of the cruise.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Passengers can purchase duty-free alcohol for consumption in their cabin onboard, via the Room Shopping Service or onboard boutique, and are allowed to enjoy their purchases at any time in their cabin throughout the cruise (though not in public areas). Passengers can also purchase duty-free alcohol via these outlets to take ashore upon disembarkation.

Are free drinks available onboard Fred. Olsen cruises?

At the Captain's Welcome, complimentary drinks are served, including sparkling wine, buck's fizz, sherry and martinis, as well as a selection of soft drinks.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

Fred. Olsen offers a dedicated gin menu at its fleetwide Marquee Bar, offering an array of gin drinks and tonic pairings.