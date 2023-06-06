Food, Wine & Beer Theme Cruises

Food, wine and beer theme cruises take the customary overeating and drinking on cruises and elevate it into an educational and enriching experience. Lectures and workshops by expert chefs and sommeliers, visits to breweries and vineyards, culinary demos, and wine, beer and food tastings let foodies and oenophiles revel in their favorite pastimes while on a cruise vacation.

Most food, wine and beer theme cruises are organized by the individual cruise lines as enhanced sailings, though some tour companies, such as Food & Wine Trails, charter ships for their own culinary tours by sea.

Here's a lineup of some cruise lines with ongoing food and wine theme cruises.