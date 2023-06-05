Flower Power Cruise: Step Back in Time With This Groovy 60s and 70s Cruise

Remember the Summer of Love? If so, you'll dig the Flower Power Cruise -- featuring music from the 60s and 70s -- which has been delighting former hippie chicks and the far out cats who loved them since 2016. Think bell-bottom tributes, tie-dye T-shirts and the mellow atmosphere you'd expect from the Love Generation.

Editor's note: The March 2020 Flower Power Cruise has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers will receive a 100 percent credit of their fare to use on a future Flower Power Cruise.