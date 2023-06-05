Day 6: Cologne

Less than a year ago, I was traveling through Germany on a train, which stopped for a few minutes in Cologne. I caught a glimpse of its legendary cathedral and was so impressed, I briefly considered tossing out my travel plans and visiting right then. Instead, I vowed to return.

Today was the day.

Our ship docked directly across the river from the landmark, and over breakfast, I admired the view. But the city, I was to learn, had even more to offer. Above all, Cologne is a survivor. With more than 90 percent destroyed by Allied bombing during World War II, it has made a remarkable comeback. The city also has a devil-may-care attitude reflected in a rowdy Carnival that would do New Orleans proud. “Germans are hard-working, industrious, on time, rule-followers. In Cologne, we are none of these,” lifelong resident and guide Erwin Resch told me.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

I started the day on Viking’s tour of the cathedral, the second tallest in Europe. It also houses a shrine said to hold the remains of the three wise men who brought gifts to baby Jesus. But I was surprised and equally impressed by a stained-glass window installed in 2007 by abstract artist Gerhard Richter.

He didn’t bother with angels and prophets. His creation is more like a Tetris game writ large. Thousands of glass panels in 72 different colors illuminate the church interior like a pixelated image on a giant smartphone. I loved the playful display, but others, including the archbishop thought it had no place in a church.

After that uplifting start, I turned to explore Cologne's dark history. Like most German cities, it had a local resistance fighting the Nazis. Their story is remembered in the El-De Haus, which preserves the Gestapo headquarters where Nazi enemies were imprisoned, tortured and executed. Walking through its dank subterranean cells, it’s hard to believe how far the city has come, and the price so many paid.

I had a similar response at the city’s only synagogue. Cologne was once home to a thriving Jewish population of more than 20,000, but only a handful survived the war. The city’s grand synagogue was burned by Nazi crowds in November 1938’s Kristallnacht, or Crystal Night, a reference to broken windows. But today visitors find a grand rebuilt building, with an interior dome, and modern blue and white stained glass. The congregation numbers 4,000, and in 2021, it will celebrate an anniversary marking 1,700 years of Jewish presence in the city.

In 2005, Pope Benedict stopped by, marking the first papal visit to a German synagogue. Like many others, he noted how the city has learned from its history and become a symbol of tolerance.

That alone was reason to celebrate, and that evening I joined a Viking tour that promised to show another side of city life, its beer culture. Simply put, Cologne loves its kolsch, a light, drinkable brew served in a small glass. It’s made by several dozen breweries in town, and is best sampled at a beer house, which concentrate around the city’s old town market.

Having a drink isn’t simple though. It’s a bit like taking out a subscription service. You enroll by sitting down and placing a coaster on the table. The waiter brings beer whenever your glass empties, marking a tally on the coaster. The brew flows until you place a coaster on top of your glass. But there’s no rush. At 4.5 percent alcohol, and always served cold, these go down remarkably easy.

Our tour visited four beerhouses, and although I was ready for another round, our ship was about to leave for Holland. Stepping aboard, I looked up to the illuminated cathedral towers, glowing like exclamation points against the twilight sky.

That’s when I realize that in my rush I had neglected one of my goals: to climb the 533 steps to the top of the church. It was last year’s train stop all over again. I was leaving Cologne with regrets, and another vow. Next time, I’m going to make it to the top.