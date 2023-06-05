Our Favorite Ports in Japan

Hakodate

For much of its history, Hakodate was a frontier outpost on Hokkaido, which even today ranks as Japan’s wildest and least developed island. In 1854, after U.S. Commodore Matthew Perry demanded that Japan end its 250 years of self-imposed isolation, Hakodate was chosen as one of the first ports open to international trade. First came U.S. whaling ships, followed by commercial vessels from the U.S., Britain, France and Russia. They left their mark with waterfront brick warehouses, now housing shops and restaurants (I can never resist stopping for a craft brew at the Hakodate Beer Hall), and I especially love exploring Motomachi, a delightful neighborhood of broad, sloping streets lined with turn-of-the-20th-century clapboard Western-style homes, embassies and churches.

Add clanking streetcars and Hakodate still retains its provincial port-town ambiance, making it a favorite shooting location for Japanese movies. Be sure to spend time on Mount Hakodate, accessible via cable car from the city’s center and famous for its glittering night views (you’ll need a sweater, even in summer), and at Hakodate’s morning market with its 250 stalls selling huge crabs, fresh seafood and breakfast seafood rice bowls. I also recommend Onuma Park for its scenic mountains, lakes and forests, but what could be more relaxing than Yachigashira Bathhouse with its indoor and outdoor hot spring baths? A statue of Perry, by the way, stands in Motomachi, commemorating his stop here after signing the trade treaty with Japan.

Kanazawa

Kanazawa was once the reigning domain of a powerful feudal-era clan whose rule extended for 14 generations and whose generosity supported an unprecedented flourishing art scene. Today, this former castle town retains much of its former glory. There are old geisha enclaves, samurai quarters, temple districts and the lively Omicho Market, which has served as “Kanazawa’s kitchen” for more than 280 years. Spectacular Kenrokuen, once the feudal lords’ private grounds, is considered one of Japan’s top three gardens and is my favorite in the entire country.

My personal picks for getting an inside look at historic homes are elegant Seisonkaku Villa, lovingly built by a feudal lord for his widowed mother, the Nomura Samurai House and Shima Geisha House, a former teahouse where geisha once performed. Kanazawa also offers a wider selection of exquisitely made arts and crafts anywhere outside Kyoto, made by artisans using techniques passed down for generations and including porcelain, pottery, textiles, lacquerware and items covered in gold leaf. For memorable fine dining, try Kotobukiya, serving set meals of mostly fish and vegetarian dishes in a former 170-year-old merchant’s house. My favorite excursion from Kanazawa is to nearby mountain villages with their patchwork of rice paddies and thatched-roof farmhouses, now declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Hiroshima

Hiroshima has the unfortunate distinction of being the first city ever destroyed by an atomic bomb, on Aug. 6, 1945, but that tragedy is also what draws Japanese schoolchildren and visitors from around the world. Peace Memorial Park, which commemorates the 280,000 people who died from the blast and its aftermath, is a somber reminder of the horrors of war, home to a heart-wrenching museum and more than 75 memorials and statues.

Hiroshima today is also a thriving, attractive metropolis, threaded with many rivers and wide, tree-lined boulevards. Reconstructions showcase the city’s most famous historic sites, including Shukkeien Garden, first laid out in 1620 by a master of the tea ceremony, and Hiroshima Castle. Hiroshima also serves as the gateway to Miyajima, a jewel of an island in the islet-studded Seto Inland Sea and considered one of Japan’s three most scenic spots. Sacred since ancient times, Miyajima is home to the Itsukushima Shrine, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and to free-roaming deer, considered messengers of the gods. A ropeway delivers visitors to Mount Misen with its sweeping panoramic views and hiking trails. But whatever you do, be sure to sample Hiroshima’s famous oysters, among the largest I’ve ever seen.

Takamatsu

Shikoku is the smallest and least visited of Japan’s four main islands, which is exactly why I like it. It’s most famous for its 88 Temple Pilgrimage, a circuitous route thought to bring enlightenment for those who complete it. Takamatsu, which translates as “High Pine,” is famous for Ritsurin Garden, once the summer retreat of feudal lords and now ranked as one of Japan’s most exquisite strolling gardens, with spring-fed ponds plus pines and cherry trees. Takamatsu is also renowned as Japan’s largest bonsai-growing region, with a history stretching back 250 years and with nurseries offering both young and ancient specimens.

Shikoku’s most popular Shinto shrine is Kotohira, perched atop a mountain and dedicated to the Shinto deity of seafarers and voyagers. Among Shikoku’s most famous 88 temples is Zentsuji, where the great Buddhist monk Kobo Daishi was born in 774 and who serves as the inspiration for the pilgrimage. For a satisfying meal, stop at one of many restaurants serving Takamatsu udon, thick, chewy noodles that can reach an astonishing 2-feet long, A short ferry ride away from Takamatsu is Naoshima which tops my list as Japan’s most surprising destination. An island in the Seto Inland Sea, it’s devoted to cutting-edge art, including two museums designed by famous architect Tadao Ando. There’s nothing else quite like it.

Kobe

Blessed with the calm waters of the Seto Inland Sea and a protected harbor, Kobe opened its port to foreign trade in 1868. I consider it one of Japan’s most beautiful cities, squeezed between a lively waterfront and rising, undulating hills. It’s also one of Japan’s most cosmopolitan cities, home to foreign-nationals from more than 120 countries and known for its Chinatown, a former hillside settlement of Victorian- and Gothic-style homes, churches and synagogues and restaurants serving international cuisine in addition to Kobe’s famous beef (I’m especially partial to Bistrot Cafe de Paris with its people-watching outdoor terrace and Pinocchio with its handcrafted pizza).

Kobe boasts a compact but thriving nightlife and Japan’s largest herb garden, but its central location also provides easy access to many other iconic destinations. Foremost is the ancient capital of Kyoto, packed with Japan’s largest concentration of UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Kiyomizu Temple with its cliff-defying architecture and the dazzling Golden Pavilion.

Beth Reiber’s career as a full-time freelance travel writer has spanned more than three decades and taken her to more than 50 countries, including seven years living in Germany and Japan. She now resides in Lawrence, Kansas, with a dog, cat, and menopausal chickens. People always ask what her favorite destination is, to which she always replies, “the place I haven’t been to yet.”