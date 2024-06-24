A First Timer’s Guide to Paris and Normandy on Viking

Sponsored by Viking

Standing on the sun deck in the evening air, watching the lights of Paris reflecting on the city’s rippling waterways …it’s hard to picture a better home base to explore the City of Lights than a river cruise.

I’m firmly in the camp that believes that Paris is always a good idea; it’s where I’ve celebrated everything from my honeymoon to milestone birthdays. But even after having visited multiple times, sailing down the Seine for the first time presented an entirely new perspective to the enchanting city.

And Paris, I discovered, was just the first of the delights of a cruise along the Seine. Gliding west along the river revealed a treasure trove of castles, chateaus, churches, cathedrals, and charming towns as we sailed into the heart of Normandy.

From the flowering gardens of Giverny to the soaring spires of Rouen, the river never ceased to amaze and delight, both from the comfort of the ship and on the easy-to-reach shores.

Here are my 9 favorite first time experiences of a river cruise through the heart of the Seine, Paris, and Normandy.