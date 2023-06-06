First-Time Cruise Tips

Cruise Packing 101

What to put in your carry-on bag:

Unlike a hotel where people check in on different days and at varying times, folks check in to a cruise ship en masse. As such, a ship receives thousands of pieces of luggage in a matter of a few hours, which means your bags might not arrive in your stateroom until a few hours after you've boarded. Carry-ons are key. Pack everything needed to get you and your family through dinner time -- ID and documentation, wallets, bathing suits, cameras, medications, sandals, sunscreen, a change of clothes and toiletries, and if you're traveling with small children, enough diapers, wipes and diversions to get you through a day. This packing strategy will save you should the airline or cruise line lose your bag, as you'll have many necessities on hand.

Anatomy of a Cruise Carry-On

Dress codes:

Every cruise line has a specified dress code for evenings (daywear is always casual), which can change daily. (Check your travel documents before you pack; each evening's code is usually listed.) Traditionally, there's formal, which means a tuxedo or dark suit for men, and an evening gown or cocktail dress for women (although we're finding that fewer people dress to the nines these days). Informal means jacket and slacks for men, and a dress or pantsuit for women. Resort casual (khakis for men, no jacket or tie, and nice pants outfits or relaxed skirts or dresses for women) is the dress code for most nights on many lines nowadays. And some nights are truly casual, with jeans and even shorts permitted in dining venues.

Some lines will request two or three different evening dress codes per cruise, meaning travelers really have to pay attention to the schedule when packing. Others have just one blanket dress code. Representing two sides of the spectrum, Norwegian Cruise Line's is so casual (though you can certainly opt to dress up) that you can wear jeans to dinner. On the other hand, SeaDream's resort casual code requires a bit more fashionable approach. While you can leave the suits and gowns at home, the line asks that you reserve jeans, shorts and flip-flops to daytime hours only; evenings are better suited to slacks and collared shirts for gents and pantsuits, dresses or skirt/blouse combos for the ladies.

Cruise Line Dress Codes

Sports and baby equipment:

If you are planning on activities like snorkeling or playing golf or tennis, check out the ship's rental availability and rates to determine if it's worth bringing your own equipment along. In addition, while all family-friendly ships carry portable cribs and high chairs (some also offer stroller rentals), it's best to bring anything you absolutely need such as diapers, baby food (especially if your child has allergies), children's medications, etc.

BYOB:

Lines have a variety of policies regarding how much -- if any -- alcohol you can bring onboard with you; some have even moved to prohibit passengers from bringing nonalcoholic beverages aboard their ships, in an effort to thwart guests from smuggling in alcohol in decoy beverage containers. Some do allow you to bring a bottle or two of wine or Champagne, others (like MSC or Costa) do not. Take a look at our line-by-line roundup of alcohol policies.

Laundry:

Most cruise lines offer laundry and dry cleaning services available via laundry bags in your stateroom; just be forewarned that such services can be pricy. Some even offer self-service laundry rooms, as well, with token- or coin-operated (or on luxury lines, free) washers and dryers (and vending machines that dispense small boxes of detergent). For safety reasons, most ships ask that passengers not iron in their staterooms, and provide irons and ironing boards in a self-service area.

Cabin amenities:

The majority of staterooms include standard 110-volt AC electrical outlets and hair dryers (some also have Europe's 220-volt plugs). Check your ship's specifications to determine if you need an adaptor. Some of the newer ships also outfit their cabins with additional USB outlets. Either way, it's smart to bring a power strip equipped with USB plug-ins, too, since cabin outlets can be limited and those laptops, iPhones and cameras will surely need charging. Most cruise lines include a mini-safe in every cabin. While almost all cruise staterooms have televisions, the channel selection will vary; some lines also offer passengers DVD players or movies on demand. Lastly, a good travel alarm is handy to pack as many cabins are not outfitted with alarm clocks. (You can arrange wake-up calls, however.)

Tip from the boards:

Cruise Critic community users have offered many good packing suggestions for first-time cruisers including: clothespins to keep curtains tightly shut on sunny mornings, magnetic clips and hooks to stick to cabin walls, a large insulated mug, a nightlight, an extension cord, a highlighter for highlighting the things you want to do on the ship's daily newsletter and Ziploc bags for storing wet bathing suits and sunscreen. Lastly, be sure to keep your passport and cruise documents with you at all times while traveling (and keep them in your safe while onboard). Want more packing tips?.

The Ultimate Guide to Packing for a Cruise