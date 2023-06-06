Finding a Luxury Cruise That Fits

4. An Upscale Yet Casual Yacht Atmosphere

Upscale travel does not have to equate to a formal or stuffy atmosphere. Many cruisers wish to pair exquisite, top-notch service in an intimate setting with a comfortable and casual onboard vibe. Yacht cruises feel homey yet elegant; choose a yacht-style ship if you prefer to avoid stringent dress codes and scheduled dinner seatings.

Crystal Esprit

One of the newer options in the luxury world is Crystal's 62-passenger yacht, Esprit. Here you get the same excellent Crystal service that you would aboard its cruise ships, while benefitting from a low passenger count and more relaxed vibe. Service can be that much more customized and personalized for each person onboard.

You'll feel as if you're in a boutique hotel and not aboard a cruise ship.

The yacht also has a watersports marina at its aft where guests can swim, snorkel or take out a personal watercraft. That's an incredibly nice feature when sailing the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean or along the Mediterranean Coast. It even carries a three-person submersible for underwater exploration.

This yacht has a slightly less formal dress code than the other Crystal ships. While Crystal Serenity and Symphony offer two evening dress codes -- Crystal Casual and Black Tie Optional -- the yacht asks that passengers dress in a "fashionably chic style" at dinnertime. This makes Esprit a fantastic option for those who prefer to dress in tropical collared shirts/slacks or sundresses in the evening.

SeaDream Yacht Club

SeaDream owns a pair of 112-passenger yachts. Itineraries include the Caribbean and Mediterranean; both offer a mix of the world's most sought-after ports as well as some hidden-away gems that larger ships can't access. Service is over the top without being pretentious.

The deck is peppered with comfy Balinese beds for sunbathing during the day. But by reservation, you can even sleep under the stars in one of these beds, made up by the staff with fluffy duvets and snuggly pillows. It's an amazing experience everyone should try at least once.

The goal for guests on a SeaDream voyage is to enjoy the ship, meet new, like-minded people onboard and enjoy independent activities ashore (although the line also offers a few for-fee shore excursions in each port). You are typically ferried ashore by a tender, or via a skiff for wet landings on nearly deserted beaches.

The watersports platform is deployed as often as possible from the ship's aft, and you can swim, snorkel or take out a JetSki or kayak.

While meals are exquisite multicourse affairs, the dress code is down played. Formal attire is eschewed in the evening for country club casual with most women wearing sundresses and men donning slacks and open-collared shirts. At all other times, passengers prefer beachwear, T-shirts and shorts.

Windstar Cruises

Windstar is not quite as expensive or inclusive as cruise lines such as Regent, Silversea or Crystal Cruises, but it does present a solid product at a good price point via two different types of small ships: three masted, motor-sail yachts (Wind Surf, which accommodates 310 people, and Wind Spirit and Wind Star, which each have a capacity of 148) and three traditional, 212-passenger yachts (Star Legend, Star Pride and Star Breeze).

What you'll love about Windstar is the crew. You are treated like a member of the Windstar family; the staff is friendly without being too familiar.

The sails aboard Wind Surf, Wind Spirit and Wind Star are enough to convert many passengers to repeat guests. There is something majestic and romantic about seeing the sails unfurl and billow in the wind as the ship makes its way to the next port of call.

Sailing to the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, French Polynesia and the Mediterranean, the line draws a younger, active crowd that enjoys shore excursions and making use of each ship's aft watersports marina, from where you can swim, snorkel or take out a personal watercraft like a kayak or canoe.

Ponant

This French-flagged line offers both an intimate (64-passenger), masted, motor-sail yacht as well as sleek and elegant expedition yachts with a capacity of 264 for voyages around the globe.

An emphasis is on food and wine onboard minus any pretension -- even though menus have a decidedly French flair.

Sun decks and outdoor lounges create a relaxed vibe that encourages passengers to spend time getting to know one and another, or simply take in the sea air while reading a book and sipping a cocktail.