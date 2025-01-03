Decked Halls and Festive Cheer

Upon boarding, I was immediately captivated by the ship’s holiday décor. The Grand Plaza featured a towering Christmas tree adorned with shimmering ornaments and twinkling lights while other areas throughout the ship contained topiaries with holiday lights, all of which added a touch of seasonal warmth throughout the vessel. The attention to detail was impeccable, creating a holiday ambiance that was tastefully executed.

The crew’s enthusiasm for the season was evident. Staff members donned Santa hats, reindeer antlers and other festive accoutrement. Their cheerful demeanor enhances the holiday atmosphere, and their commitment to spreading joy was palpable, making interactions delightful and memorable.

Celebrity Ascent featured holiday decorations throughout (Photo: Jason Gordon)

Dining aboard the Celebrity Ascent was a gastronomic delight. The main dining rooms offered both regular and traditional holiday dishes, including succulent roasted turkey with cranberry sauce. The Oceanview Cafe (buffet) also featured Western holiday favorites, as well as gingerbread holiday displays at 4 stations ensuring everyone would get into the holiday spirit.

The ship’s passenger demographic was delightfully diverse. Many families with young children brought an infectious energy - however, a significant portion of the guests were adults aged 40 and above, creating a balanced atmosphere that catered to both lively celebrations and serene relaxation.