During the holiday season, I embarked on a pre-Christmas cruise aboard Celebrity Ascent, seeking a blend of relaxation and festive cheer. This modern marvel of a ship promised an experience that would rejuvenate my spirit for the new year.
Upon boarding, I was immediately captivated by the ship’s holiday décor. The Grand Plaza featured a towering Christmas tree adorned with shimmering ornaments and twinkling lights while other areas throughout the ship contained topiaries with holiday lights, all of which added a touch of seasonal warmth throughout the vessel. The attention to detail was impeccable, creating a holiday ambiance that was tastefully executed.
The crew’s enthusiasm for the season was evident. Staff members donned Santa hats, reindeer antlers and other festive accoutrement. Their cheerful demeanor enhances the holiday atmosphere, and their commitment to spreading joy was palpable, making interactions delightful and memorable.
Celebrity Ascent featured holiday decorations throughout (Photo: Jason Gordon)
Dining aboard the Celebrity Ascent was a gastronomic delight. The main dining rooms offered both regular and traditional holiday dishes, including succulent roasted turkey with cranberry sauce. The Oceanview Cafe (buffet) also featured Western holiday favorites, as well as gingerbread holiday displays at 4 stations ensuring everyone would get into the holiday spirit.
The ship’s passenger demographic was delightfully diverse. Many families with young children brought an infectious energy - however, a significant portion of the guests were adults aged 40 and above, creating a balanced atmosphere that catered to both lively celebrations and serene relaxation.
George Town, Grand Cayman was one of the ports featured on the itinerary (Photo: Jason Gordon)
My Western Caribbean itinerary included port stops in Bimini (Bahamas), Falmouth (Jamaica) and George Town (Grand Cayman) - and the holiday season was well underway, Caribbean style!
In Bimini, you can immerse yourself in the island’s rich culture by visiting the Dolphin House Museum, a whimsical structure adorned with shells and sea glass, reflecting the creative spirit of the season.
While visiting Jamaica, you should explore the vibrant local markets where artisans showcase handcrafted gifts, perfect for holiday shopping. Participate in traditional Jamaican Christmas festivities, such as attending a Grand Market, a lively street fair filled with music, dance and culinary delights.
In Grand Cayman, enjoy a scenic island drive via a Celebrity shore excursion, taking in the picturesque landscapes and holiday decorations that adorn the towns. Experience the warmth of the local community by attending a Christmas festival, where the island’s rich heritage comes alive with carols and performances.
With two weeks of self-imposed vacation remaining at my disposal, this cruise was the perfect prelude to the holiday hustle. The days at sea provided ample opportunities for remote work & relaxation: Lounging by the adults-only Solarium pool, enjoying leisurely strolls on the Rooftop Garden and experiencing live entertainment in the impressive and tech-forward theatre. These diversions allowed me to recharge, ensuring I would return home refreshed and ready for the upcoming festivities.
Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Jason Gordon)
As the cruise concluded, I reflected on my journey aboard the Celebrity Ascent. The combination of exquisite holiday décor, cheerful staff in festive attire, delectable seasonal cuisine, and a harmonious blend of fellow travelers had created an experience that was both restful and exhilarating. I disembarked with a heart full of joy, a mind at ease, and a newfound appreciation for the magic that a holiday cruise can offer.
For those considering a pre-Christmas escape, the Celebrity Ascent provides an unparalleled voyage that captures the essence of the holiday season, making it a perfect retreat before the traditional celebrations begin.