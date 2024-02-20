Feel the Love on the New Sun Princess

Sponsored by Princess Cruises
In the words of the famous song from the TV show, ‘The Love Boat’, the love boat soon will be making another run. And it’s bigger and better than ever before.
Princess Cruises’ newest ship, Sun Princess, is the line’s third to share a name with the vessel from the iconic 1970s TV series.
It will also be the line’s first Sphere-Class ship and the largest in the Princess fleet when it sets sail in March 2024.
Sun Princess will be a game changer for the line – bigger, better and brimming with new features, so no matter what you love, you’ll find it on this revolutionary new ship.
Sun Princess still offers the same timeless cruise experience and personal service that Princess Cruises does so well, but the lively atmosphere lends itself to spontaneity. It’s the ideal ship for cruisers who are young at heart but old enough to know what they want.
It’s also perfect for a holiday with family and friends. Whether you’re sailing with your nearest and dearest or seeking a fun getaway with the girls, the new Sun Princess offers something for everyone - without making it feel like you’re trapped on a floating theme park.
It's easy to keep track of everyone while you’re onboard, too, as this is the first Princess ship that’s been purpose-built to accommodate the line’s MedallionClass technology. This helps you and your crew find each other onboard, as well as making things a lot easier on board – no more waiting in line for drinks or food; or fumbling around for your key card when your stateroom door unlocks as you approach.
When it comes to having fun, families and active travellers will love Park19, which is spread across three levels and has nine different attractions, including a splash zone for cooling off. This area also has the Sea Breeze motorised zipline, which simulates a hang gliding experience, and a jogging track. There are hammocks here as well if you want a break from all that excitement.
There are plenty of other spaces for sitting back and enjoying the ship’s spectacular sea views – grab a coffee and watch the early morning sunshine dance on the waves from the Wake View Terrace shouldn’t be missed (and neither is the Terrace’s infinity pool).
Sun Princess also has several new cabin classes, including a row of Cabana mini-suites on Deck 9 that have their own private terrace with sun loungers and a hot tub. If you’re travelling with a large enough group, you can book out all of these rooms and make this space your own.
Cabana accommodation on the higher decks is also available and comes with either a terrace or a balcony, and a design that creates additional space with an expanded balcony or conservatory-style sunroom, depending on the type of cabin you’ve booked.
Sun Princess has 1,500 balcony staterooms, which is more than any other ship in the Princess fleet. If you prefer shade to sunshine and love the ocean, the cove balcony staterooms on deck 6 are closer to the sea and much shadier than cabins on the higher decks.
Signature Collection Suites are another first and come with their own restaurant, lounge, sun deck, relaxation area and pool. As the exclusive outdoor spaces are located within the adults-only area, The Sanctuary, they are genuinely relaxing with no kids allowed.
These new suites come in different sizes, but all of them have a bedroom that can be sectioned off from the living area, which includes a sofa bed. They’re ideal for parents or grandparents sharing their cruise experience with an adult child, an excellent idea as Sun Princess is perfect for this type of holiday.
Sun Princess whets your appetite with a dazzling selection of dining options. There’s the grand three-storey main dining room with sweeping wake views, plus an impressive array of specialty dining venues featuring celebrity chefs, cutting-edge cuisine and decadent degustation menus.
Timeless classics like The Catch by Rudi, Crown Grill, Sabatini’s, and Alfredo’s Pizzeria haven’t been forgotten and are better than ever, with the latter featuring a wood-fired pizza oven and new alfresco seating area. There’s also a new spot for casual bites, plus a revamped World Fresh Marketplace.
Exclusive for-a-fee Sun Princess dining options like Umai Teppanyaki, Kai Sushi and The Butcher’s Block by Dario, a steak restaurant created by one of the world’s most famous butchers, step things up a notch and make it tempting to treat yourself to a special night out.
So does Love by Britto, an artistic-inspired dining experience that celebrates the joy of love in all its forms. The seven-course menu (US$149 per person) begins with a flute of Champagne and features premier ingredients like lobster, caviar, truffles, and vanilla from Tahiti.
Sun Princess doesn’t just have new shows (and plenty of ‘em), it also has The Princess Arena, a brand new theatre space designed to accommodate performances ranging from cabaret-style revues to traditional musicals and more intimate shows where artists stroll through the audience.
In this unique space, you can choose from ‘Vallora, A Pirate Quest’, a thrilling adventure with an 80s soundtrack, or the Broadway-themed Stage Struck with classic tunes like ‘Danced All Night’ from My Fair Lady. Or perhaps you would rather watch love bloom at a turn-of-the-century European fairground in an extravaganza that reimagines the popular Princess show, ‘Fiera!’?
Another new cutting-edge venue, The Dome, features contemporary circus performances like ‘Come Fly Away’ and ‘Artbeat’ with a talented troupe of performers who spin around on aerial hoops, poles, and silks, and do mind-blowing tricks that will leave you gasping.
Other entertainment options include a revamped sailaway party and welcome show, a themed deck party, and a farewell show that comes with a spectacular light display. There’s also ‘Spellbound by Magic Castle’, which includes two of my favourite things: magicians and fancy cocktails.
Are you ready to set a course for adventure on the exciting and new Sun Princess?
There are loads of fabulous European itineraries to choose from in 2024 and 2025, from classic round-trip sailings from Rome that stop at sought-after spots like Santorini and Athens, to longer voyages that take in even more ports, cultural highlights, and adventures.
Near the end of this year, the ship repositions to the United States for round-trip sailings to the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale – the perfect add-on to your next trip to the USA.