Feel the Love on the New Sun Princess

Sponsored by Princess Cruises

In the words of the famous song from the TV show, ‘The Love Boat’, the love boat soon will be making another run. And it’s bigger and better than ever before.

Princess Cruises’ newest ship, Sun Princess, is the line’s third to share a name with the vessel from the iconic 1970s TV series.

It will also be the line’s first Sphere-Class ship and the largest in the Princess fleet when it sets sail in March 2024.

Sun Princess will be a game changer for the line – bigger, better and brimming with new features, so no matter what you love, you’ll find it on this revolutionary new ship.