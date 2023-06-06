Fat Jimmy's C-Side BBQ on Carnival Cruise Line

Rather than a standard grill that just serves hot dogs and hamburgers, Fat Jimmy's C-Side BBQ -- a poolside venue found on just three of the ships in Carnival's fleet -- is a barbecue joint that will have any meat-lover drooling. A sign at the venue states it's "open on C-Days." (Translation: It's open on sea days -- for lunch only.) As such, it's a popular place for sunbathers to snag a quick bite while they're lounging on the lido deck.

Ambiance

Fat Jimmy's BBQ is a grab-and-go buffet eatery, as opposed to a sit-down restaurant. (Don't worry; there are tables nearby.) Although the layout is reminiscent of a '50s-style diner, featuring red, blue and chrome with a checkered backsplash, the fare itself is similar to what you'd find at a classic summertime backyard barbecue -- perfect for afternoons by the pool.

Meals

Fat Jimmy's BBQ offerings include barbecued chicken breasts, grilled Italian sausage and kielbasa, pulled pork and even grilled veggies. Yummy sides of baked beans, coleslaw, creamed corn, corn bread and potato salad complement the main dishes.

Price

It's totally free.

Ships

You'll find Fat Jimmy's C-Side BBQ aboard the Australia-based Carnival Spirit.

