Successful Son of a Son of a Sailor

Jimmy Buffett had a long and fruitful recording career that began in 1970 with his debut album, Down to Earth. To date, he has sold more than 20 million records and earned two Grammy nominations and six nominations to the Country Music Association (CMA), winning one CMA Award in 2003 for the hit "It's 5 O'clock Somewhere."

But these accomplishments fail to tell the whole story. His legions of adoring fans, collectively known as "Parrotheads," are among the most devoted, and hail from all walks of life.

And then there's the phenomenon known as Margaritaville. The song was inducted in 2016 into the Grammy Hall of Fame and has selected for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress as being '"culturally, historically or aesthetically significant. Moreover, the 1977 smash hit is often referred to as the most lucrative song ever written. Aside from the cruise line, the timeless tune is the inspiration behind a robust business that includes resorts, restaurants and casinos. There's even a Margaritaville drink mix that you can blend in a Margaritaville blender!

Although the Margaritaville that Buffett crooned about may not be a real place, today it is present in many of the most iconic cruise ports of the Caribbean. You can find Margaritaville restaurants in in Cozumel, Paradise Island, Grand Turk, Key West, Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Negril and Miami, among other places.

And although these restaurants, as well as the Margaritaville at Sea cruise line, hold a special appeal for the millions of Parrotheads who adore all things Jimmy Buffett, the beauty of his appeal is that you don't necessarily have to be a Buffett fan to love his lifestyle.

"His original idea for Margaritaville was to expand the opportunity for as many people to experience the lifestyle immortalized in his iconic song as possible," the Margaritaville chain wrote on social media following the musician's passing. And with the enormous musical legacy he left behind, fun is just a song (or a cruise) away.