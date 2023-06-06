1. Family Cruise Programs: Choose the Ideal Cruise Youth Program for Your Kids

Family-friendly cruise lines work hard delivering creative children's programs that go beyond babysitting. For example, Norwegian's Splash Academy engages kids with tumbling, juggling, spinning and other circus skill classes, culminating in a performance of circus acts for parents.

Carnival's Camp Ocean has a marine theme while Disney offers attractions like a Millennium Falcon-themed Star Wars play area and Marvel Super Hero Academy.

All cruise line youth programs divide kids into age-appropriate groups, while some lines take different approaches toward age groupings like creating age groups that are more personality-driven. Children have the option to join the age group with which they'd feel most comfortable, even if it's with older or younger peers.

Be sure to choose a cruise that has a youth program that closely aligns with your child's needs and desires. Sift through the options carefully and find something that they'd love.

Many cruise ships also offer teen programs for families traveling with teenagers. Teen programs separate teens into age-appropriate groups, such as 12 to 14 and 15 to 17.

While teens meet each other at supervised events and do fun things together with the dedicated youth staff, there's plenty of time for them to make friends and roam the ship sans adults.

Prior to cruising, talk with your teens about the rules of the ship and your expectations of them while onboard. That way, they are aware of what they can and cannot do-- and your family cruise will be far more likely to go off without a hitch.