The Falmouth, Jamaica cruise port, officially named the Historic Falmouth Cruise Port (HFCP), is one of five cruise ports in the country. The ironically-named cruise port was actually built in 2011 and has only two berths for cruise ships. The Falmouth cruise port is conveniently sandwiched between two other bustling Jamaican cruise ports -- Montego Bay and Ocho Rios -- and offers cruisers a port area with a local Georgian vibe.

The Port of Falmouth (another name for the cruise port in Falmouth, Jamaica) is owned by both Royal Caribbean International and the Port Authority of Jamaica and has several enticing amenities at cruisers' fingertips, like local shops, restaurants, cafes and boutiques. It's also a convenient spot for starting ship-operated excursions.

