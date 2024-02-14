The Falmouth, Jamaica cruise port, officially named the Historic Falmouth Cruise Port (HFCP), is one of five cruise ports in the country. The ironically-named cruise port was actually built in 2011 and has only two berths for cruise ships. The Falmouth cruise port is conveniently sandwiched between two other bustling Jamaican cruise ports -- Montego Bay and Ocho Rios -- and offers cruisers a port area with a local Georgian vibe.
The Port of Falmouth (another name for the cruise port in Falmouth, Jamaica) is owned by both Royal Caribbean International and the Port Authority of Jamaica and has several enticing amenities at cruisers' fingertips, like local shops, restaurants, cafes and boutiques. It's also a convenient spot for starting ship-operated excursions.
Read on for our breakdown of Falmouth, Jamaica cruise port, including address information, cruise line terminals, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals to the Falmouth cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Falmouth cruise port.
Trelawny St, Falmouth, Jamaica
Both berths at the Falmouth cruise port serve the following cruise lines: Atlas Ocean Voyages, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Oceania Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Royal Caribbean and Viking Ocean Cruises.
The Sangster International Airport, which is located in Montego Bay, is about a 30-minute drive from the Port of Falmouth. The most convenient way to get from the airport to the cruise port in Falmouth is by taxi or rental car.
There are buses available from the Sangster International Airport to Falmouth. Knutsford Express buses require pre-booking online and operate several times per day. Note that the bus stop in Falmouth is about a six-minute drive from the Falmouth cruise port. A taxi is highly recommended for this trip.
Two different taxi services can be found outside the Customs exit at the Sangster International Airport: JUTA Taxi and JCAL Taxi. There are no ride-sharing services available. As mentioned above, the ride from the airport to the Falmouth cruise port takes approximately 30 minutes.
The cruise port offers cruisers a relatively small yet rich area to explore steps from their ships. In brick buildings designed in the style of British Georgian architecture, there are large squares, a tourist information desk, plenty of shops and boutiques; and several restaurants, bars and cafes.
While you could walk around the area outside of the port, be aware that you may be greeted with busy streets and pushy vendors. If you're willing to wander outside the port gate (we recommend a guided tour), check out some of the popular landmarks, such as Falmouth Court House or Albert George Market. If you're hungry, give Pepper's Jerk Center a try, as it's the number one-rated restaurant in Falmouth by Tripadvisor.
Aside from that, we recommend taking ship-operated shore excursions. Some popular choices include Dunn’s River Falls (located near Ocho Rios), Swamp Safari (a crocodile farm), River Tubing on Rio Bueno River and the Hampden Estate Rum Tour.
The option of paying for a day pass at popular resorts is also a great option for those looking to relax on their port stop. A few places to try include Ocean Coral Spring and Excellence Oyster Bay. Both places are a short drive from the cruise port.
There is no train service in Jamaica.
The Falmouth cruise port is highly wheelchair accessible, as the port is new and built to accommodate the largest cruise ships. Cruise Critic members have also said that outside the Falmouth port, however, the town isn't very wheelchair accessible.
Multiple bathrooms are available at the Falmouth cruise port. There is a wheelchair accessible restroom in the shopping area.
There is no public free Wi-Fi at the cruise port in Falmouth. There is Wi-Fi available for paying customers at the port's establishments.
There are several outdoor seating areas at the cruise port in Falmouth, most being shaded.