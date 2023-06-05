Considering a Fall Road Trip? Canada and New England Cruises Can Be Cheaper

So how do fall deals for Canada and New England cruises in 2022 compare to the cost of a road trip? If you were to cover these same destinations by car, the price difference would be staggering. Take Royal Caribbean’s bargain nine-day voyages, for instance. Hotel costs over the destinations in that itinerary would cost well over $600, even if you're only staying in budget hotels.

And that doesn't include eye-watering gas prices. For instance, a round-trip cruise through New England and Canada from Bayonne to Halifax covers about 2,000 miles. Gas costs for the same distance would likely add $400 to $500 to your voyage. And if you’re renting a car, expect to pay $300 to $400 for an economy vehicle -- at a minimum (if you're renting in a major city, that price will be far higher).

And road trip expenses don’t end there: Meals would also rack up a bill that you wouldn’t necessarily have to worry about on a cruise (and remember, we're talking breakfast, lunch and dinner).

Taking all this into account, it’s easy to see how the value of Canada and New England cruises far exceeds alternative travel plans to visit this region in autumn of 2022.