Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge Food

The lodge has several dining options on the property, but it is noticeably smaller and more casual than some of Princess’ other lodges. The area is also a bit more spaced out and therefore off-property dining isn’t as easily walkable from the lodge (especially compared to lodges like the Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge).

These are the dining options at the lodge.

Edgewater Dining Room: This is the nicest of the lodge’s restaurants (but still doesn’t quite live up to the higher-end restaurants at the Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge). It serves both dinner and a breakfast buffet, and overlooks the Chena River with vaulted ceilings that give the space an airy feel. For dinner, the restaurant serves dishes like Caesar salad made with greens sourced from the lodge’s own garden as well as seafood-forward dishes like birch glazed salmon (birch is a popular sweetener in Alaska), fish and chips made with panko-battered cod and Alaskan crab cake sliders.

For breakfast, a basic buffet is available with scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon and sausage, biscuits and gravy, oatmeal and more.

The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and then again from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Trackers Bar & Grill: With a British pub-style vibe, this restaurant serves up casual fare like reindeer nachos, pretzels with beer cheese, smoked salmon chowder and more. Wash it down with a great Alaskan beer.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and for cocktails until 11 p.m.

Riverview Deck: This open-air deck sits right off the Edgewater Dining Room and overlooks the Chena River, offering an expansive seating area from which guests can watch passing wildlife or soak up the midnight sun. The tables feature umbrellas for comfort and the deck includes a covered area to protect from the elements.

The deck is open, weather permitting, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner and cocktails.

Seasons Gifts & Coffee House: This shop doubles as a place to pick up souvenirs as well as specialty coffees, small snacks (think: candy bars or pastries), and Alaska-specific treats like gold nugget birch cream caramels.

The shop is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Guests who prefer to eat off property can head into downtown Fairbanks, which is about a 10 minute taxi ride.