Nørrebro: Copenhagen’s most culturally diverse (and tasty) neighbourhood

How to get there: Take the 25 bus from outside the cruise terminal (Oceankaj) to Orientkaj, the city’s main Metro station. From here, take the M4 line two stops to Østerport, then switch to the M3.

Where to eat

Street scene in Norrebro (Image: Visit Copenhagen)

Hungry? You’re in the right place. Nørrebro’s cultural diversity has lent itself to a vast amount of varied cuisine, whether that’s ramen, tacos, shwarma, Thai, local seafood – or even pan-African in the form of Sasaa (rated 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor), which takes you on a cultural journey across the continent, from Morocco to Mozambique.

Other standout Kiin Kiin is Copenhagen’s first Michelin-starred Asian restaurant and the only Thai restaurant outside Thailand with a Michelin star – which it has had for 10 consecutive years. But if you want to try the city’s newest Michelin-starred restaurant, check out JATAK, an eclectic fusion of New Nordic, Cantonese and Vietnamese from a former noma chef.

Pompette Restaurant in Copenhagen (Image: Giuseppe Liverino, @tourbillondelavie)

If you are looking for delicious seafood at reasonable prices, try Oysters & Grill, which serves up a wide selection of local catches – cooked how you like. Pompette (French for "tipsy") is a wine bar which specialises in natural wines at reasonable prices.

Pro tip: If you’re peckish, try the restaurant’s tasty Danish-made burrata cheese.

Did someone mention shwarma? The dish is so popular there is even an annual competition, which takes place in the heart of the district on Nørrebrogade.

What to do

Superkilen Urban Park Copenhagen (Image: Giuseppe Liverino)

Apart from wonderful food, Nørrebro is also known for its excellent shopping. Take a stroll along Ravnsborggade, once known solely for antique shops, but today you’ll find vintage fashion shops, independent retailers and of course plenty of cafes and restaurants.

One of the hippest streets in Norrebro right now is Jægersborggade, which like much of the rest of this neighbourhood, has gone from sketchy to happening in the space of just a few years. This small residential street is home to more than 40 art galleries, boutique shops, vintage stores, designers and plenty of restaurants and cafes, including The Coffee Collective, a micro-roastery and coffee consultancy. And don’t miss Terroiristen, an underground wine bar specialising in organic grape varietals.

The area is also home to a series of man-made rectangular lakes, which separate Nørrebro from the centre and are perfect for a stroll, a run, a bike ride or taking out a pedalo.

Superkilen is an urban park with a difference, made by Bjarne Ingels Group, also behind Copenhill, the Danish Maritime Museum and many more well-known buildings. Reflecting the area’s diversity, the park is divided up into three distinct, colour-coded spaces – Red Square, Black Market and Green Park – each with its own character; Red has an urban vibe with a café, music and sports; black is a classic park, with fountains and benches, while green is for strolling and dog walking. All three are designed to bring communities together.

Where to go out

Bar in Norrebro Copenhagen (Image: Daniel Rasmussen)

For drinks there’s a vast choice of venues, but some of the best include Nørrebro Bryghus, a brewery, restaurant and bar located in the heart of the district which serves 100% organic beer and Scandinavian cuisine; BRUS, which has a great selection of craft brews and pub grub and Gaarden & Gaden, a vast wine bar with at 500 different wines to try, as well as specialty beers and a wide selection of farm-to-table produce.