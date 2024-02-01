Exploring Australia's Coastal Legend

Sponsored by Coral Expeditions

Join Coral Expeditions on a unique pioneering expedition as Coral Adventurer circumnavigates Australia on the experience of a lifetime.

After a sold-out inaugural Circumnavigation of Australian in 2022, Coral Expeditions has once more curated an epic expedition cruise around Australia's coastline onboard Coral Adventurer. This voyage offers rare insight and cultural immersion on an ultimate Australian adventure. The Circumnavigation of Australia expedition departs from Cairns in October 2025, returning 60 nights later.

On this unique Australian cultural adventure, you'll join a special few on a pioneering expedition to discover the remarkable places, people, histories and world-renowned cuisine of remote coastal territories.

"Our team is excited to launch this epic new voyage," said Jeff Gillies, Commercial Director. "We have many new learnings to make this next expedition even better than 2022. For example, one new key element is that our culinary team has developed a program of shore excursions and onboard offerings inspired by the globally renowned regional produce we will source along the way."

From Cairns, North Queensland, this voyage of discovery takes you across the top of Australia through ancient Indigenous cultures, southwards along Western Australia's coastal wonders, along the powerful Southern Ocean shoreline before cruising the diverse coastline of Australia's east coast. Australia's world class wines and cuisine are featured throughout the voyage, with excursions to meet winemakers, fishermen and fresh food producers.

"This voyage includes tastings of cool climate wines in Tasmania's Tamar region, indulging in oysters and abalone fresh from the sea in South Australia, a special seafood night onboard whilst in the Houtman Abrolhos Islands and sampling the tropical delights of northern Australia's fruits and native ingredients," said Mr Gillies.

Three exclusive Signature Experiences -- Torres Strait cultural feast, Margaret River winemakers' lunch and Longreach outback expedition -- offer exciting off-ship adventures into Australia's diverse heritage, culture and cuisine.

