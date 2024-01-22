Experience More With Norwegian Cruise Line

Sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line

Freedom and flexibility flow through the fleet of Norwegian Cruise Line. From the design of the ships to the port-rich itineraries, NCL offers a more relaxed cruising style that appeals to Australians.

Instead of following a traditional schedule, there are no fixed dining times, set dining tables or formal dress codes. The company pioneered this concept more than two decades ago, calling it Freestyle Cruising, and it continues to break boundaries every year.

Most notably, stunning new ships are launched almost annually. The first two vessels of its Prima class, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, debuted in Europe in 2022 and 2023. Next year, Norwegian Aqua will be the first in its Prima Plus class, followed by three more ships on order from 2026 to 2028.

These latest ships are distinguished by their wide-open spaces, thoughtful design and new experiences such as a hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide called Aqua Slidecoaster, and a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor that transforms into a nightclub.

The spacious accommodation also stands apart, with stylish studios for solo travellers, club balcony suites, spa suites, and The Haven by Norwegian, the luxurious ship-within-a-ship area with exclusive spaces and amenities. For families or groups, three-bedroom duplex suites are planned on the Prima Plus ships.

Uniquely positioned as upper contemporary, the line delivers superior guest service and exceptional dining and entertainment. Combined with the innovative ships and diverse itineraries, NCL offers some of the best value at sea.