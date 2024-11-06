There's MORE to See With NCL

Norwegian Epic leaving Valetta, Malta (Photo: NCL)

Say goodbye to lugging your bag along Europe’s cobblestone streets and the stress of missed connections. On an NCL cruise, there’s more to see – and more time to see it. It’s possible to visit a new country and destination nearly every day with NCL, all with the ease of unpacking once.

Late departures and overnight stays give you more time to explore some of the world’s most exciting ports. NCL also offers longer and more unique itineraries than any other large-ship cruise lines, giving you plenty of choice.

With more destinations to explore and more time in port on cruises everywhere from Asia to Antarctica, your biggest challenge will be choosing your itinerary. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with these specially curated picks for the ultimate holiday in 2025 or 2026.

Stand up paddle boarders with Pride of America in Hawai'i (Photo: NCL)

If you like to stay active, a seven-day Hawaii cruise on Pride of America is ideal as the ship sails mostly at night and spends the majority of its time in port, including two overnight stays in Maui and Kaua’i.

A breaching humpback whale in Alaska (Photo: Getty Images)

Or you may want to experience the majesty of Alaska, with a seven-day cruise from Seattle, with stops in Juneau, Glacier Bay and Skagway on Norwegian Encore.

Norwegian Spirit sailing with Mt Fuji in the background (Photo: NCL)

Or if you’re dreaming of Asia, why not a 12-day Asia cruise on board Norwegian Spirit sailing to Sapporo, Busan, and Mt. Fuji, featuring an overnight stay in Tokushima. In addition, with NCL’s More at Sea enjoy US$50 off every excursion so you can maximise more time in port.

Norwegian Prima Haven Sundeck (Photo: NCL)

Or an 11-day Northern Europe cruise from London on Norwegian Prima featuring ports in Iceland, Norway and Belgium. Helsinki, NCL’s newest homeport, is the departure destination for Norwegian Sun’s nine-day Baltic sailing with ports in Germany, Sweden and Poland.

A couple on an NCL cruise walking in Florence (Image: NCL)

Want to head to the Med instead? A nine-day cruise from Barcelona on Norwegian Breakaway exploring delicious destinations in Italy, France and Spain is a tempting option.

A couple on a boat ride in Greece (Photo: NCL)

Or you could cruise around Italy and the Greek Islands for 10 days on Norwegian Epic. This cruise departs from Rome, and calls at the marquee ports of Santorini, Athens, Mykonos and Corfu as well as stops in Malta, Naples and Pisa.