Imagine finding a holiday that isn’t just great value but also offers MORE to see, MORE to do, MORE to enjoy, and MORE of what you love. When you sail with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), there is something for everyone with more of the things that appeal to Aussie cruisers - incredible spa experiences, award-winning entertainment and more variety in quality cuisine. There is all this and MORE, with cruises available around all seven continents.
Sailing with NCL means living your best life and getting MORE out of your holiday, with a great value trip that will appeal to everyone in your family. As for your friends, they’ll be so envious when they see your photos, don’t be surprised if they ask to join you next time.
Here's why you should experience a holiday with NCL, plus some inspiration to help you find the perfect NCL itinerary for your dream trip.
Norwegian Epic leaving Valetta, Malta (Photo: NCL)
Say goodbye to lugging your bag along Europe’s cobblestone streets and the stress of missed connections. On an NCL cruise, there’s more to see – and more time to see it. It’s possible to visit a new country and destination nearly every day with NCL, all with the ease of unpacking once.
Late departures and overnight stays give you more time to explore some of the world’s most exciting ports. NCL also offers longer and more unique itineraries than any other large-ship cruise lines, giving you plenty of choice.
With more destinations to explore and more time in port on cruises everywhere from Asia to Antarctica, your biggest challenge will be choosing your itinerary. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with these specially curated picks for the ultimate holiday in 2025 or 2026.
Stand up paddle boarders with Pride of America in Hawai'i (Photo: NCL)
If you like to stay active, a seven-day Hawaii cruise on Pride of America is ideal as the ship sails mostly at night and spends the majority of its time in port, including two overnight stays in Maui and Kaua’i.
A breaching humpback whale in Alaska (Photo: Getty Images)
Or you may want to experience the majesty of Alaska, with a seven-day cruise from Seattle, with stops in Juneau, Glacier Bay and Skagway on Norwegian Encore.
Norwegian Spirit sailing with Mt Fuji in the background (Photo: NCL)
Or if you’re dreaming of Asia, why not a 12-day Asia cruise on board Norwegian Spirit sailing to Sapporo, Busan, and Mt. Fuji, featuring an overnight stay in Tokushima. In addition, with NCL’s More at Sea enjoy US$50 off every excursion so you can maximise more time in port.
Norwegian Prima Haven Sundeck (Photo: NCL)
Or an 11-day Northern Europe cruise from London on Norwegian Prima featuring ports in Iceland, Norway and Belgium. Helsinki, NCL’s newest homeport, is the departure destination for Norwegian Sun’s nine-day Baltic sailing with ports in Germany, Sweden and Poland.
A couple on an NCL cruise walking in Florence (Image: NCL)
Want to head to the Med instead? A nine-day cruise from Barcelona on Norwegian Breakaway exploring delicious destinations in Italy, France and Spain is a tempting option.
A couple on a boat ride in Greece (Photo: NCL)
Or you could cruise around Italy and the Greek Islands for 10 days on Norwegian Epic. This cruise departs from Rome, and calls at the marquee ports of Santorini, Athens, Mykonos and Corfu as well as stops in Malta, Naples and Pisa.
Speedway racetrack on Norwegian Bliss in Alaska (Photo: NCL)
There isn’t just plenty to do onshore, as NCL’s ships are as exciting as the destinations they visit. With the fastest slides at sea and speedways for racing friends and family in the middle of the ocean, there are thrills galore. Plus, the new Aqua Slidecoaster on Norwegian Aqua uses the same launch technology as a regular roller coaster and is one of the most thrilling rides you’ll find on any ship.
For something a little less heart-pumping, you can tap your toes to live music day and night, or head to the theatre each evening to catch an award-winning show. Pop-up events and comedy nights keep things fresh, and tournaments on the sports deck are a great way to make new friends.
If you’re hoping for a more relaxing option, Mandara Spa has an impressive thermal suite, two-storey waterfalls, thermal lounges, steam rooms, saunas, salt rooms, and more. With Mandara Spa facilities available on every ship in the fleet, it’s easy to indulge in a little pampering while you’re away.
Feel the breeze in your hair as you dine on lobster at an outdoor table at Ocean Blue, stretch out on a deck chair or swim in the infinity pool as you watch the world’s most picturesque cities float by. Wherever you sail with NCL, their fleet will connect you with the ocean’s calming beauty.
Norwegian Spirit Onda by Scarpetta (Photo: NCL)
With choices ranging from steak to seafood and Thai to tapas, you can take your palate on a global journey on board an NCL cruise. There’s no need to pay any extra either, as every ship has a myriad of dining options included in the fare. Cruisers who enjoy staying up late will really love their cruise as NCL is the only line that offers full-service late-night dining. Even better, it’s free!
With an impressive choice of spacious, contemporary accommodation to call your own, there are also more ways to stay on an NCL ship. With staterooms for solo travellers, plus club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven, a luxurious ship-within-a-ship, there’s a cabin to suit everyone in your crew. Personalised service from an attentive crew adds yet another reason to book.
A couple dining on the Waterfront on Norwegian Encore (Photo: NCL)
When you sail with NCL, you get the convenience of a cruise where all you need is included thanks to NCL’s More At Sea package. This offers the ultimate value with premium beverages plus 100+ custom cocktails and wines from around the world, even more incredible dining experiences with their specialty dining package, faster Starlink Wi-Fi to stay connected, and excursion credits so you can make the most of your time onshore as well.
Grown-ups can enjoy premium spirits like Grey Goose vodka as part of their drinks package. Everyone in your stateroom can also indulge in up to three starters and three desserts in each specialty restaurant. At the same sitting.
A US$50 credit is also available at every port, which means it’s more affordable to do MORE onshore too.”