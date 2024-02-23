Sail to the Birthplace of Syrah on France's Famous Rhône River

Wine in the Beaujolais region (Image: Viking)

Sailing down the Rhône is a quintessential French wine experience. With Viking's Lyon & Provence itinerary, you'll blend history and Provence's famous food, and all along the way, you'll sample wines that the rest of the world strives to mimic.

What Makes It Special: The Rhône Valley is a pilgrimage for red wine lovers. With Viking's route, you'll have access to the juicy styles from Beaujolais to the north, the birthplace of Syrah along the middle of the Rhone, and the sun-baked vineyards of mouthy Mourvedre in Châteauneuf du Pape.

Famous Wine Varietals: The region is known worldwide for an unbeatable trio: Syrah, Grenache, and Mourvedre. These bold reds play with different strengths: fruit-forward Grenache, velvety Syrah, and the earthy tones of Mourvedre. The world's most renowned red wine blend is named for these three –GSM – and was born in the Rhône valleys with the strict blending guidelines that help keep French wine consistently satisfying.

Truffle hunter on Viking River excursion (Photo: Rebecca Toy)

Don't Miss Experiences: With many delicious choices from Viking, the easiest to overlook on this route is the Beaujolais and Truffles excursion in Lyon. It's a divine tour of an award-winning wine estate and two working farms that weave in wine throughout. The truffle-featured lunch with course pairings is one of the best meals you'll experience.

In Tournon, take a hike in the birthplace of Syrah, getting a feel for the steep vineyards with gorgeous views of the river below. Your leisurely stroll down ends with a wine and chocolate tasting at Tain-l'Hermitage.

The included excursion to Châteauneuf-du-Pape is a must, with a tasting at a chateau and time to wander the hilltop town steeped in wine bars and hospitality.