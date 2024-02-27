Explore More of Europe – With Ease

Athens (Piraeus) (Photo:Anastasios71/Shutterstock)

When you’ve flown such a long way from Australia, an NCL Cruise Tour can help to ensure you don’t feel all at sea when you arrive in Europe. These handy holiday packages combine the benefits of an NCL cruise with an immersive, multi-day land program before (or after) your sailing.

NCL Cruise Tours also make it easier to budget, as each land tour includes hotel stays, select meals, transportation, and excursions, and your cruise includes complimentary dining, entertainment, and so much more. All you need to do is choose where you would like to travel!

For example, a nine-night Cruise Tour to Athens on Norwegian Getaway includes a two-night pre-cruise stay with a guided tour of the Acropolis, the Parthenon, and other important sites in Athens that helps you make the most of your time in Greece on land and at sea. On this trip, you also enjoy late-night departures from Mykonos and Santorini, so you can experience the local nightlife and truly immerse yourself in the destination.

A couple in Barcelona on a NCL shore excursion (Photo: NCL)

There’s also a 12-night Cruise Tour on Norwegian Escape departing from Barcelona in Spain, or you could have a right royal time in London during a three-night pre-cruise stay that offers plenty of variety, with tours of popular sites like Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London, and the countryside around nearby Kent before you board Norwegian Prima to explore Norway and the wonders of Iceland.

With someone looking after all your arrangements during your first few days in Europe, there’s no need to worry if jetlag is making your brain a little fuzzy when it comes to working out what you’re meant to be doing and where you’re meant to be. All you need to do is relax and enjoy your holiday!