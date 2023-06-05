What Makes a Great Guide?

An expedition cruise is not just about adventure and spotting wildlife – it's learning about the environment you are traveling in, as I found out on my voyage to Antarctica on Silver Endeavour in November last year.

I was astounded by the knowledge and passion every one of the guides have – and how willing they are to share that knowledge – on an extraordinary range of subjects.

Whether that's about Antarctica itself (Alexandra Hansen); or penguins (Claudia Holgate) or relating wild tales about derring do back in the day (Filip Brovkin, a former Bridge officer from Ukraine who joined the team).

So much so, that when I returned to the real world, I spent many conversations telling anyone who would listen: "Did you know that Antarctica is the tallest, driest, windiest, coldest continent in the world? Did you know it shrinks to less than half its size every summer then refreezes? Did you know it's about the size of Australia?"

Which is why the team of guides onboard – led by an Expedition Leader – is absolutely key to the enjoyment of your cruise.