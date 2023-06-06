Exotic Norway: Why a Cruise Is the Best Way to Travel

Sponsored by Viking Ocean Cruises

What makes a cruise the best way to see Norway’s most compelling ports of call? It’s the most seamless, most comfortable, and even most cost efficient way to cross one of the world’s most geographically dynamic countries. Instead of taking a series of planes, trains, automobiles and even ferries along its rugged coastline, deep valley gorges and mountainous terrain, the idea of seeing Norway by ship and without packing and unpacking, is a compelling one.

On our cruise aboard Viking Ocean’s Viking Sea, our “Into the Midnight Sun” itinerary visited some of Norway’s better-known destinations. But what really caught my eye, both in planning the trip and then again in experiencing it, was the smaller, more remote and off-beat places that the ship also visits.

Each charming town along the glorious fjord-laden coastline enchanted and surprised in its own way. This signature sailing was extra special since Viking -- which specializes in offering elegant accommodations, fine dining and complimentary excursions in each port -- has deep Norwegian roots and prides itself on showing off the homeland.

Beyond the metropolises of Oslo and Bergen, there are “hidden gem” ports that reveal the natural and historic wonders of this Nordic destination. We’re talking about tumbling waterfalls, glistening glaciers, Viking-era hamlets, eccentric legends of trolls, gourmet cuisine (often based on smoked salmon, herring and reindeer) and even aquamarine beaches that could be postcard images from the tropics. I found that it’s not all northern lights and fjords when it comes to Norway.

Here are six of the country’s unique ports that are worth a visit.