Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
The Asian country of Indonesia is perhaps the coolest cruise destination that you’ve never considered – and that’s a shame. Long popular with Australian cruisers, Indonesia hasn’t received as much attention from European and North American travelers as it deserves, at least compared to southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Thailand.
But Indonesia is well worth a look, for the intrepid cruiser. Sure, the flight from Europe and North America is long. But nearby Singapore has one of the world’s best international airports, with many long-haul flights available. Indonesian cities such as Jakarta, on the island of Java, and Denpasar, on the island of Bali, also have significant airlift.
Indonesia also has more cruise options than ever, thanks to the increase of ships sailing out of Singapore. Lines such as Royal Caribbean and, coming in 2025, Disney, incorporate Indonesia into some of their itineraries based there.
Indonesia is also a stop on many World Cruises, as well as a destination on ships having transitional seasons between Australia and other areas of the world. Lines will make overnight or two-night stops in Bali or Jakarta; Komodo with its infamous dragons is also a bucket list stop for many.
First, a geography lesson.
Indonesia is a band of nearly 17,000 islands, stretching from southwest of Singapore and Malaysia to south of Philippines and north of Australia. It encompasses major population centers such as Jakarta, famed wellness hotspots such as Bali, wildlife preserves in Borneo and Komodo, marine life in the Coral Triangle islands of Raja Ampat and indigenous centers such as Papau.
A variety of religions co-exist in Indonesia. While the majority of the country, and its capital Jakarta, is Muslim, the residents of Bali practice their own form of Balinese Hinduism. Christianity is the second largest religion.
Indonesia is the location of the historic Spice Islands, and as such, was the target of various forms of colonization. Among European powers, the Portuguese and then the Dutch imposed regimes upon the archipelago. Indonesia gained its independence in 1945 after World War II.
Why would cruisers want to go to Indonesia? What we’ve found is that the islands within the country are so diverse, you can wake up every day in a new place and find something different.
The islands of Java and Bali have jaw dropping UNESCO-status temples that date back to the ninth century. Walking around these sites takes you back in time, and also gives insight to the archipelago’s historical status; the drive for nutmeg and other spices put Indonesia in the crossroads of conquerors, and each regime impacted the islands.
On smaller islands, you might see cultural performances that highlight the differences between indigenous people, or have the chance to buy local art, such as Ikat textiles from Sumba Island.
Wildlife abounds in Indonesia. From the monkeys that you see in Bali’s Monkey Forest near Ubud to the orangutans of Borneo to the Komodo dragons on Komodo Island, you’re never too far from seeing something interesting (and birders have a field day in Indonesia).
Indonesia sits in the middle of an area known as the Coral Triangle. The country is well known within the SCUBA diving community for its marine biodiversity, but snorkelers will find plenty to keep themselves occupied too. You’ll want to schedule at least one excursion that gets you into the water while you’re here.
And while we’d never advocate traveling solely for the ‘gram, we found that the local guides in Indonesia were very well versed in social media – and went out of their way to get those perfect shots that would stun your friends back home. Bali, in particular, has activities made for social media, such as swings where you can fly out over the jungle or rice fields, in flowy dresses that they keep on hand just for the occasion.
Most of Indonesia is situated on or south of the equator. Just as in the Galapagos, sunrise and sunset are at roughly the same time all year round, with an even 12 hours of light.
The wet season in Indonesia runs roughly from November to March, with the dry season from April to October. Ships visit the islands at all times of the year, however; there is no set season for cruise ships.
Whatever time of the year you visit, pack lots of sunscreen --make sure it's reef safe if you're diving or snokeling -- ,as the strong sun can be merciless. Drinking water is also key, but make sure to fill up on your ship or use bottled water, as the supply on land is often contaminated (that goes for ice cubes in restaurants too – avoid).
If you’re looking to explore Indonesia by ship, you have varying options, at a wide array of price points.
Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian all have ships that will be visiting Indonesia itineraries in 2024, 2025 and 2026. Holland America, Princess, Celebrity, Azamara and Cunard also have Indonesian stops on upcoming itineraries.
Luxury ships, which are generally smaller than mainstream cruise ships, also have cruises planned in Indonesia. These lines include Viking, Oceania, Regent, Silversea and Paul Gauguin.
Perhaps the best way to get up close and visit multiple Indonesian islands is through an expedition cruise. For many years, Lindblad Expeditions had a dominant presence in the country, but the line doesn’t have future trips planned through 2026.
Ponant, Seabourn and Scenic are expedition lines that have Indonesian cruises planned in 2025 and 2026. The small expedition line Aqua Expeditions has a ship based in Indonesia full time. Coral Expeditions also has a nice variety of Indonesian itineraries.
There’s no one set itinerary that visits Indonesia, unfortunately. While several ships that visit Indonesia start or end in Singapore, the country can appear on itineraries that begin in Australia or on the Asian leg of World Cruises.
The most common Indonesian island that receives cruise ships is Bali. The port of Benoa is in the south side of Bali, not far from the resort area of Nusa Dua. The beach area of Uluwatu and Udud are both about two hours away from the port. Ships that call in Bali usually stay for at least an overnight, if not two full days; we recommend adding a few days if your cruise begins or ends here.
When Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas is based in Singapore in early 2025, it will be sailing an eight-day Bali Adventure itinerary that includes stops at two ports on the island, as well as a visit to the neighboring island of Lombok.
Komodo Island also receives its fair share of ships so people can encounter Komodo dragons in the wild at Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. For most ships, Komodo is a tender port. Cruise lines that will be stopping in Komodo in late 2024 through 2026 include Silversea (on both luxury and expedition ships), Viking, Holland America, Regent Seven Seas, Oceania, Seabourn, Crystal, Fred. Olsen, Paul Gauguin, Norwegian and Scenic.
Jakarta has fewer port calls than you’d expect for such a big city. Look for it on longer voyages with lines such as Viking, Oceania, Regent and others.
Semarang is a more popular port on the island of Java, due to the fact that it’s a UNESCO-designated colonial city and also within visiting distance of Borobudur Temple, the world’s largest Buddha temple that dates back to the ninth century. The Temple is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Semarang is usually a stop on a World Cruise that stops in Indonesia.
Borneo is most commonly found on Coral Expeditions itineraries. This Australian cruise line usually visits the island on sailings that cruise from Singapore to Makassar (also known as Ujung Padang), a port on eastern Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island. Scenic will also be visiting Borneo in 2025.
Finally, Aqua Expeditions has its 30-passenger ship, Aqua Blu, based in Indonesia. The luxury expedition line, which also has ships in the Amazon and Galapagos, offers weeklong cruises that go to Bali, Komodo and Raja Ampat, as well as longer trips that visit Flores, Alor and Pulau Koon.