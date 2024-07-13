Indonesia Cruise Highlights Include Temples, Wildlife, Snorkeling and Diving

Gates of Heaven temple on Bali, Indonesia (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Why would cruisers want to go to Indonesia? What we’ve found is that the islands within the country are so diverse, you can wake up every day in a new place and find something different.

The islands of Java and Bali have jaw dropping UNESCO-status temples that date back to the ninth century. Walking around these sites takes you back in time, and also gives insight to the archipelago’s historical status; the drive for nutmeg and other spices put Indonesia in the crossroads of conquerors, and each regime impacted the islands.

Ceremony in Watumbaka village on Sumba Island, Indonesia (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

On smaller islands, you might see cultural performances that highlight the differences between indigenous people, or have the chance to buy local art, such as Ikat textiles from Sumba Island.

Two Komodo dragons on Komodo Island in Indonesia (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Wildlife abounds in Indonesia. From the monkeys that you see in Bali’s Monkey Forest near Ubud to the orangutans of Borneo to the Komodo dragons on Komodo Island, you’re never too far from seeing something interesting (and birders have a field day in Indonesia).

Snorkeling at Pink Beach, Komodo Island, Indonesia (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Indonesia sits in the middle of an area known as the Coral Triangle. The country is well known within the SCUBA diving community for its marine biodiversity, but snorkelers will find plenty to keep themselves occupied too. You’ll want to schedule at least one excursion that gets you into the water while you’re here.

And while we’d never advocate traveling solely for the ‘gram, we found that the local guides in Indonesia were very well versed in social media – and went out of their way to get those perfect shots that would stun your friends back home. Bali, in particular, has activities made for social media, such as swings where you can fly out over the jungle or rice fields, in flowy dresses that they keep on hand just for the occasion.