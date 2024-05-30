Everything You Need to Know About Iceland Cruises

Iceland Itineraries: Do All Iceland Cruises Call at the Same Ports?

Akureyri, Iceland (Photo: TRphotos/Shutterstock)

The ports your cruise ship will be calling at depend on length and departure point. Itineraries that begin in Reykjavik and circumnavigate the country often call at more ports than those that depart from either the U.S. or Northern Europe. As a rule of thumb, the farther away you start the journey -- or the more countries your itinerary includes -- the fewer the ports you’ll be visiting in Iceland.

Of the country’s 18 ports, the following are the most popular:

Reykjavik: The capital of Iceland is the main port in the country and located on the southwestern coast. Reykjavik may not be a big city with its population of just about 120,000, but it does offer many attractions, including the iconic Hallgrimskirkja, the National and Saga Museums, the Perlan dome, the Harpa and the Laugavegur neighborhood.

Reykjavik is also an excellent starting point for many day trips, such as to the glaciers of the southern coast, the volcanoes on the Reykjanes peninsula and the Blue Lagoon.

Akureyri: This charming university town is known as the capital of the north. Akureyri's many cafes, lively cultural life and Nordic architecture offer a taste of Icelandic city life. The Botanical Gardens and the Godafoss Waterfall are must-sees.

Husavik: This is the number one port for those looking to go on whale and dolphin watching tours. It also offers easy access to Mount Myvatn and the Vatnajokull National Park.

Isafjordur: Isafjordur is the largest harbor in the Westfjords and a great gateway to some stunning fjords. It's also home to a range of cultural attractions. Nearby ports in the region include Patreksfjordur or Djupavik.

Seydisfjordur: Seydisfjordur, a small Nordic village, serves as the primary port for cruise ships on the eastern coast and is known for its colorful wooden houses set against towering snow-capped mountains.

Grundarfjordur: Grundarfjordur is the gateway to Mount Kirkjufell and one of two main ports on the famous Snaefellsnes Peninsula (the other one is Stykkisholmur).