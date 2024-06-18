New Zealand's Geography & Māori Culture

Lyttelton, close to Christchurch on the east coast of New Zealand's South Island (Photo: Tim Faircloth)

Aotearoa has two main islands: the North and South. The North is the most populated and contains its beautiful harbour city, Auckland (Tāmaki Makaurau), but it is the larger South Island — Te Waipounamu — "the place of greenstone" — that most often makes the highlight reel.

Although many combine cruising Aotearoa with Australia, the two offer quite distinct experiences, which makes an Australasian cruise, that covers both countries, a smart choice.

Aotearoa's Maori culture is one of the most vibrant in the South Pacific and cruisers may get to see the Māori challenge — the haka, made famous by the All Black rugby team — at points throughout their travels. Some lines also offer a marae visit — a communal and sacred meeting ground for Māori — as a shore excursion.

Indeed, the art of hosting visitors is at the heart of Māori culture — expressed in the word manaakitanga and ensures that tourists are made to feel welcome no matter where they are from.

Most New Zealand voyages depart from either Sydney or Auckland, while other expedition cruises visit the South Island on their way to sub-Antarctic islands. Depending on your itinerary, cruisers can expect to experience geothermal wonderlands, breathtaking coastlines, quaint seaside towns, cosmopolitan cities, world-class wineries, stunning glaciers along with plenty of local hospitality.