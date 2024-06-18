New Zealand, also known by its Māori name — Aotearoa — ("Land of the Long White Cloud") — is a bucket-list destination and one of the best ways to experience it is by cruise. During the 2023—24 cruise season, around 350,000 cruisers sailed here, seduced by the rugged landscape, the fascinating Māori culture and its diverse and awe-inspiring scenery.
From understand the geography of New Zealand's to which cruise lines sail there, here's everything you need to know about cruising to New Zealand.
Aotearoa has two main islands: the North and South. The North is the most populated and contains its beautiful harbour city, Auckland (Tāmaki Makaurau), but it is the larger South Island — Te Waipounamu — "the place of greenstone" — that most often makes the highlight reel.
Although many combine cruising Aotearoa with Australia, the two offer quite distinct experiences, which makes an Australasian cruise, that covers both countries, a smart choice.
Aotearoa's Maori culture is one of the most vibrant in the South Pacific and cruisers may get to see the Māori challenge — the haka, made famous by the All Black rugby team — at points throughout their travels. Some lines also offer a marae visit — a communal and sacred meeting ground for Māori — as a shore excursion.
Indeed, the art of hosting visitors is at the heart of Māori culture — expressed in the word manaakitanga and ensures that tourists are made to feel welcome no matter where they are from.
Most New Zealand voyages depart from either Sydney or Auckland, while other expedition cruises visit the South Island on their way to sub-Antarctic islands. Depending on your itinerary, cruisers can expect to experience geothermal wonderlands, breathtaking coastlines, quaint seaside towns, cosmopolitan cities, world-class wineries, stunning glaciers along with plenty of local hospitality.
New Zealand cruises are seasonal, meaning they are not offered year-round and only available when the climate allows it.
October to April is considered the summer cruise season in New Zealand, though most itineraries tend to sail during the country's actual summer months of December, January and February.
If you're planning a New Zealand cruise, finding a ship and an itinerary to suit won't be a problem. Cruise lines sailing to New Zealand include Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Disney, Holland America, Celebrity, Oceania, Viking, Seabourn, Silversea, Regent, and Princess.
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) estimates that 55 ships undertook over 1,000 port calls last season but predicts fewer ships in Aotearoa in the coming seasons due to rising port and regulatory costs. One line that won't be back is Virgin Voyages which has cancelled all its Pacific voyages for the 24/25 season due to disruptions in the Red Sea.
However, Cunard's newest ship Queen Anne heads down under briefly in February 2025.
A popular New Zealand cruise itinerary sees ships sail down the east coast of the North Island, cross the Cook Strait (the body of water separating the North and South Island) and then cruise down the east coast of the South Island (some itineraries do this in reverse.)
One of the highlights of any New Zealand cruise is experiencing the breathtaking Fiordland National Park at the foot of the South Island — an area Rudyard Kipling once described as the eighth wonder of the natural world. Scenic cruising rarely gets any better.
If you're sailing from Australia, your voyage will either depart from Brisbane, Queensland, or Sydney, New South Whales. Some voyages are Transpacific, sailing across the Pacific Ocean, typically from San Francisco or Los Angeles in California, via Hawaii and South Pacific islands.
The Bay of Islands and Auckland in the far-reaches of the North Island offer beaches, whale watching, hiking and culture.
In the South, more vineyards, the charming cities of Christchurch and Napier (pictured), plus historic coastal towns and the dramatic Fiordland National Park await.
Disembarking in Aotearoa and want to explore further? One of the best experiences is travelling on the TranzAlpine Train between Christchurch and Greymouth. Considered one of the world's greatest rail journeys it traverses the majestic Southern Alps.
Summer (December, January and February) is a great time to explore the North Island's Coromandel Peninsula. A couple of hours drive from Auckland, it is a place of golden beaches, rugged hills and green valleys.
Credit cards are accepted almost everywhere. American Express is accepted by fewer retailers, but is accepted at most major hotels and supermarkets.
"Kia Ora" ("Hello") is the traditional Māori greeting and if you enter a marae — expect to be greeted with a powhiri and the traditional hongi welcome — which entails a rubbing of noses.
Medical facilities are good and free to use should an emergency strike.
The weather in cruise season is generally mild to hot but can change unexpectedly. Always pack a waterproof jacket just in case.
Increasingly, cities and towns in Aotearoa are referred to by their Māori name. Tamaki Makaurau for Auckland, Te Whanganui-a-Tara for Wellington, Ōtautahi for Christchurch and Ōtepoti for Dunedin. If you're dedicating time to research your cruise to New Zealand, familiarlise yourself with Māori names, too.