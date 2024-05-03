Essential Tips for Passengers on a British Isles & Ireland Cruise

Portsmouth, U.K., under a blue sky (Photo: stocker1970/Shutterstock)

British weather can be unpredictable. Whatever the season, there's always the chance of a rain shower, so don't forget an umbrella or purchase an inexpensive one upon arrival and a light rain jacket. The south of England's weather can vary considerable from say, the Scottish Highlands and islands, so you may need to get creative with layers. It's not uncommon for example for beaches and city parks to fill with sunbathers on the south coast and in London, Oxford and Bath, whereas you might be in for a more windswept beach walk in the far north.

Consider school holiday periods. If you prefer to travel in the company of other adults, check out British school vacation and half term dates in advance. While holiday dates can vary slightly from school to school, they are usually in late May, late July through to the first week of September and mid-October.

Alternatively, book with adult-only lines like Saga, or lines such as Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and Ambassador Cruise Line that attract seniors and more mature passengers. The Majestic Line and Hebridean Island Cruises do not accept children under the age of 12 and 9, respectively.

Check inclusions and currency. Lines that mostly cater to British passengers, including P&O Cruises and Saga, include tips in the fare. On others, such as Fred. Olsen, gratuities are not included, though they are low. On ships operated by all of these lines, onboard prices are in pounds sterling. On lines that are not based in the U.K. the onboard currency will be Euros or U.S. dollars. On land, the British pound is used in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and the Euro in the Republic of Ireland.

A cruise ship sailing beneath — or through — Tower Bridge, London

"Onshore tipping isn't expected in the U.K." is somewhat of a myth. While it's fair to say the U.K. and Ireland do not have the same tipping culture as in the United States, most restaurants expect a small gratuity gesture. Almost all restaurants in the British capital, London, will add a 12.5 to 15 percent service charge. It's less common outside of London, but it does happen and when it is not included, it's still fine to tip in the region of 12.5 to 15 percent.

Bartenders in pubs and bars don't expect to be tipped. However, if you've developed a rapport with the bartender or have received exceptional service, you can show your appreciation by saying "and one for yourself," which is an offer to buy him or her a drink. Usually the bartender will take the money as a gratuity, rather than pouring a drink.

Consider the distance from the port to the destination. By this, we mean Cobh into Cork (15 miles) and London Tilbury into London (27 miles). It's also 26 miles from Greenock into Glasgow and 15. miles from Rosyth into the center of Edinburgh. If you're making plans independently, consider how long it will take you to return to your cruise ship.