European river cruises are sometimes famously described as floating city breaks. Nowhere lives up to this premise more than the Rhine and Danube rivers, which carve a path through the beating heart of some of the Continent's most remarkable metropolises.

The Danube, in particular, flows through an impressive procession of stately country capitals which makes cruising along this waterway a gift for anyone wanting to tick off several marquee destinations in one sailing. Elsewhere, the Elbe and the Seine also boast their own capital attractions.

Viking's European river cruises help to bring these cities to life where, in addition to coach and walking tours, they offer a fascinating range of immersive explorations guaranteed to help guests discover the authentic character of each capital and its country.