Is a European-Owned River Cruise Line Right For You?

A number of European-owned river cruise lines – CroisiEurope, VIVA Cruises, Amadeus and A-ROSA – have decided to court English-speaking markets in a bid to widen their passenger base beyond their native French and German-speakers.
The lines have made certain cruises bilingual, employed English-speaking cruise directors and local guides and offered limited English language entertainment onboard their ships. Some have enticing fares, or a la carte pricing that might make them attractive to those seeking to save some money.
But when it comes to what you actually get for your money, does a European-owned river cruise line deliver the same vacation experience for non-Europeans? (For those in North America, remember that the Brits are also not considered European, especially after leaving the European Union in 2020).
We take a look at whether a European river cruise line is the right choice for a native English speaker’s vacation.
A river cruise is an intimate environment, by definition. It’s often said that strangers at the start of a river cruise become your friends at the end.
That’s tricky if you don’t speak the same language. It’s all well and good to have menus in English, announcements in English and guides who speak English, but none of that makes any difference when you’re sharing a table with someone at dinner or in the lounge who can’t understand a word you are saying.
Yes, many Europeans speak English, but why should it always be incumbent upon them to speak in another language? Also, many older Germans and French don’t speak English, and there’s only so far you can use Google translate before you all tire of it. We’re all on holiday, after all.
However, not every non-native English speaker doesn’t speak English – there are many that do – and perhaps even more importantly, many that want to speak English.
You may find fellow passengers are extremely friendly and welcoming and want to get to know you, so prepare yourself for that.
Plus, many of the non-European crew (i.e. Filipinos and Indonesians), speak much better English than German or French and will welcome having conversations with you.
Don’t expect waffles, syrup, pancakes or crispy bacon at breakfast on a European river cruise. Prepare yourself for a lot of different breads (some very dark and heavy); cold cuts and pates instead. Also, don’t be surprised to see Germans tucking into a beer or a sparkling wine at breakfast (nothing stopping you, either).
At lunch or dinner, some dishes will reflect the area you are sailing through, while others will be classics that appeal to all nationalities. It’s worth noting that dishes such as burgers and hot dogs and steaks may not always be available, as they would be with U.S. lines.
On European-owned ships, the portions at lunch and dinner are generally significantly smaller than you might expect, but don’t feel afraid to ask for side dishes.
However, what’s the point of going somewhere new without trying local dishes – it’s one of the best ways to get to know a place.
It’s not just language that can be a barrier, but it’s also national sensibilities. The length and timing of mealtimes can vary vastly between North Americans and Europeans, for example, with later and longer dinners being the norm with the latter.
And as for the sauna, let’s not beat around the bush here, some nationalities like to ahem let it all hang out, and those saunas are small – and mixed. So, if you are easily offended by nudity, or just don’t want to share a tiny sauna with a naked German then best to try and book – or just look the other way.
Even within Europe, customs can vary onboard. One Cruise Director told me about a shared German/Spanish cruise, where the passengers had expectations for vastly different meal times, vastly different views on timings for shore excursions and for bedtimes, It all made for a challenging environment.
This links to the language barrier issues above, but is even more acute for solo cruisers. As a solo, one of the best ways to meet other passengers is by asking or agreeing to sit with others, but this doesn’t work when the other passengers don’t speak your language, it just becomes awkward.
Same with excursions, another great way to meet other passengers. With enough English speakers, the line will put on an English-speaking guide, but if there are not enough, then your excursion may be canceled.
However, it’s worth noting however, that lines are usually extremely accommodating when it comes to making solos feel comfortable: speak to your CD and ask to meet other solos or English speakers.
And if there are just a handful of English speakers onboard, you may well find that you get personal treatment – private port talks, a guide just for your group, maybe even dinner with the Cruise Director – which will help you feel special, even if you are struggling to meet fellow passengers.
What passes for entertainment in France or Germany, might not be quite a Canadian or American’s cup of tea – oompah bands, upside down butt slapping and a lone pianist valiantly singing “My Heart Will Go On” in a foreign accent and lit bottle throwing are all part of the onboard fun.
Note too, that onboard lectures and commentary will also likely be in the predominant language, and you will either have to ask for a translation from your CD or try and grab the lecturer as he/she is leaving the ship.
(Many river ships also have a small library, but the books are not likely to be in English).
Many of the above “cons” could be flipped on their head – local entertainment, local food, local customs – here’s your opportunity to understand and embrace all of this and come back with a new way of looking at the world and who knows – maybe a few new words and phrases to impress your friends – das ist gut, no?