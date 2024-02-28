Is a European-Owned River Cruise Line Right For You?

1. Not Everyone Speaks English, But It’s Great to Meet New Nationalities

Passengers enjoying dinner in Le Bistro on VIVA TWO (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

A river cruise is an intimate environment, by definition. It’s often said that strangers at the start of a river cruise become your friends at the end.

That’s tricky if you don’t speak the same language. It’s all well and good to have menus in English, announcements in English and guides who speak English, but none of that makes any difference when you’re sharing a table with someone at dinner or in the lounge who can’t understand a word you are saying.

Yes, many Europeans speak English, but why should it always be incumbent upon them to speak in another language? Also, many older Germans and French don’t speak English, and there’s only so far you can use Google translate before you all tire of it. We’re all on holiday, after all.

TA The Bar on Amadeus Star

However, not every non-native English speaker doesn’t speak English – there are many that do – and perhaps even more importantly, many that want to speak English.

You may find fellow passengers are extremely friendly and welcoming and want to get to know you, so prepare yourself for that.

Plus, many of the non-European crew (i.e. Filipinos and Indonesians), speak much better English than German or French and will welcome having conversations with you.