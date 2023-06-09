European Castles to See Along Germany's Rivers

A main draw of any German river cruise is the abundance of castles along the way, especially along the Rhine River, a portion of which has actually been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site because there are so many castles in one short stretch. What's more, the castles on the Rhine and on the Moselle rivers are some of the oldest and most impressive you can see in Germany, despite many being just ruins.

The best way to see the most number of castles in Germany is on a Rhine River cruise, most of which will also spend time on other rivers including the Main and Moselle and their tributaries.

Here are just a few of the castles you can see in Germany while on a river cruise.