River cruising offers a wonderful deep dive into destinations across Europe, from Bordeaux and Provence in France to Germany and Austria's fairytale towns and cities. Viking's river voyages offer a program of finely-honed excursions that coax out novel and unique features of these enchanting destinations found strung along Europe's waterways.

Viking excursions can be as diverse as visiting an art colony in Belgrade or taking a behind the scenes tour of the Vienna Boys Choir.

By delving behind the scenes, guests can get a taste of the authentic flavors of each place they visit, safe in the knowledge that few other travelers will have enjoyed the same experiences. Viking's Privileged Access tours offer travelers a unique window into a destination and there are also several included shore excursions on a Viking river cruise that offer these unique experiences, too.